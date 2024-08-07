Heidi Klum Shows Off Strappy Bikini with Nearly-Naked Bottoms: 'Not Sure About These Tan Lines'

The 51-year-old model and host shared the animal-print swimwear in a sexy Instagram clip

Heidi Klum/Instagram Heidi Klum on Instagram.

Heidi gone wild!

On Tuesday, August 6, Heidi Klum took to Instagram to show off her figure in a skimpy leopard-print bikini. In the clip, the 51-year-old model and host walks toward the camera while pushing her hair to one side. Her sexy swimwear features a triangle top and strappy bottoms that practically bare it all.

The star also wore a gold body chain, gold necklace and pair of sunglasses.

"Beach time 😎🏝️🐠… not sure about these tan lines later 👙☀️," Klum joked in the caption.

Earlier this summer, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, coordinated in matching leopard-print swimwear.

"Love is ….. when he matches your bikini print," she wrote in the caption of a June 23 Instagram clip, which shows the couple lounging side by side outside. Klum wore a lettuce-trim triangle bikini while Kaulitz, 34, shed his red-and-white patterned set to reveal that a pair of leopard-print swim trunks underneath.

In another post on her Instagram Stories, Klum posed in a leopard-print mini dress with a matching button-down shirt and a cream-colored baseball cap. Kaulitz, who stood beside her, wore his same matching red-and-white patterned set and a pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.



Related: Heidi Klum’s Husband Tom Kaulitz Pats Her Butt Before Gondola Ride During Romantic Venice Vacation

The couple enjoyed another beachy moment on Sunday, August 3 to celebrate their anniversary.

"Celebrating our love today and every day ❤️❤️❤️...Happy anniversary," Klum captioned an Instagram post featuring a video in which she rested topless on Kaulitz's back as the German musician appeared to nap.

In another post, Klum shared a series of photos of the couple perched in the sand as she hugged him from behind. "I could not ask for a better one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich Tom," she wrote in the caption, adding, "I Love You Tom."

The couple began dating in 2018 and secretly tied the knot in February 2019 following a two-month engagement. Seven months later, they held a wedding celebration in Capri, Italy for close family and friends.

Klum shares four children — Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 — with her ex-husband Seal, whom she separated from in 2014.

