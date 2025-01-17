Heidi Montag drops new song as Avril Lavigne checks in on her friend after LA fire tragedy

Heidi Montag has dropped a new song after her 2010 album, Superficial, hit number one on iTunes in the US following the loss of her home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

Montag and her husband Spencer Pratt’s $2.5 million Pacific Palisades home burned down in the deadly blazes ravaging southern California.

The couple - who share sons Gunner, six, and Ryker, one - sobbed on social media as they watched their uninsured home turn to rubble.

After the tragedy, The Hills star Montag, 38, urged fans to help them by buying and streaming her debut album, Superficial.

To thank her followers for their incredible support, she released a new track, titled Prototype, on Thursday.

“Oh, you thought I was done giving you new bops? I'm not!” she wrote on X, alongside a photo of herself posing in a bandage bra, nude corset, and pearl-embellished headgear in the song’s cover art.

Oh, you thought I was done giving you new bops? I'm not!😌



"Prototype" is out on iTunes and all streaming services tonight at 12am EST/9pm PST!



Pre-save now: https://t.co/ng0RMw7ksO pic.twitter.com/Pd70kKNfjs — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) January 16, 2025

Her fans praised the pop song, which appears to be about the reality star’s plastic surgery transformation.

It includes the lyrics: “I'm the reason all you b*****s wanna get filled / I look like an angel and I'm feelin' like a God.”

Amid the new song release, Montag and Pratt received a visit from their old friend, Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne, 40, on Thursday night.

The reality stars revealed the Complicated singer dropped in on them with wine, a “care package”, and “some purses.”

Montag shared a video on Instagram of Lavigne kissing her on the cheek while holding a glass of wine, as Pratt, 41, called her “one of the most famous humans on earth.”

Lavigne commented on the clip, “Luv u 2” with a pink heart emoji.

Avril Lavigne visited Montag and Pratt with a ‘care package’ on Thursday (Instagram/Heidi Montag)

The Sk8er Boi singer also shared Montag’s 2010 song, I’ll Do It, on her Instagram Story and urged fans to listen.

The track hit number one on Amazon Music on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Montag broke down in tears as she thanked fans for their monumental support of her album in the wake of her family’s tragedy.

iTunes typically pays artists around $0.70 per song download, so the MTV star has earned a hefty amount from her top spot in the charts.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has bought and streamed my music!” Montag gushed in her Instagram post.

“Thank you, thank you! Thank you for lifting us up in such a dark time. Being a light and a beacon of hope with all your support and love.”

Heidi Montag is the first artist to have a song and album reach #1 on US iTunes in 2025 ("I'll Do It", "Superficial" and 'Superficial'). pic.twitter.com/gYaBPQJ9O3 — chart data (@chartdata) January 17, 2025

Their Palisades home burned down on January 7, with the couple revealing on social media that they watched it get destroyed on their security cameras.

Montag cried in a Snapchat video and said she has lost “everything we worked so hard for” as one of her sons tried to wipe away her tears.

The couple has received an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike.

Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Jessie James Decker, Paris Hilton, Flavor Flav, and Jenny McCarthy have streamed Montag’s album Superficial and its lead single I’ll Do It.