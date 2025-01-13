Heidi Montag Hits No. 1 on iTunes as Spencer Pratt Asks Fans to Stream Her Music for Income Help After Their House Burned Down

Heidi Montag’s 2010 record, “Superficial” is now No. 1 on iTunes after her husband, Spencer Pratt, asked fans to stream the album to help generate income after their house burned down in the Palisades fire.

On Friday, Pratt posted a series of photos to TikTok of him posing in front of his destroyed home with the caption, “Please stream any of [Heidi Montag’s] music on any platforms it will make a huge difference.”

Pratt continuously updated his followers on social media as the album climbed the charts. With the help of fans and celebrities like Flava Flav and Emily Ratajkowski, who helped encourage the movement, “Superficial” reached No.1 on iTunes on Saturday, beating out Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

Pratt posted a video to Instagram shortly after celebrating the achievement.

“Popstar Heidi Montag No. 1 on iTunes America,” Pratt said. “Thank you everyone! Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom? Our sons are gonna be like, ‘My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.’ Thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Now that they’ve conquered the iTunes charts, Pratt and Montag are moving on to Billboard. In a follow-up post on TikTok, Pratt urged anyone “who owns a radio station or knows a radio station” to plug “Superficial” in order to help their chances.

“We need radio play, I guess, not just iTunes to get No. 1 on Billboard charts, which is the ultimate goal,” Pratt said. “Cause then it’s like, that a wrap, Heidi is the biggest superstar in the world.”

