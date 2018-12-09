Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray Made Homophobic Tweets As Teenager

Add Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray to the list of those with homophobic tweets requiring an apology.

Hours after winning the Heisman, given annually to college football’s top player, the 21-year-old Oklahoma quarterback was apologizing for tweets he made when he was 14-years-old. They were discovered in an online search, becoming standard practice for anyone in the news.

As a teen, Murray made an anti-gay slur to friends via , using the word “queer” as a slam against them. The tweets were deleted early on Sunday.

The incident recalls a similar issue experienced by Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, whose racist tweets surfaced on the day of the NFL draft. Basketballer Donte DiVencenzo of Villanova also had some racist rap lyrics rediscovered after that school won the NCAA men’s basketball championship.

Murray was selected by baseball’s Oakland A’s with the ninth pick in the 2018 MLB draft and will pursue a baseball career next year after his college football career ends.

Big 12 champions Oklahoma face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff on Dec. 29.

