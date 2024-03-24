Helen Skelton delights with precious photo of wild-haired daughter Elsie

(Instagram)

Former Strictly star Helen Skelton has shared a new carousel of family photos to mark the arrival of spring with her three adorable children Louis, Ernie and youngest Elsie.

Amongst the images, TV presenter Helen, 40, included a snapshot of Louis, six, playing golf, images of Elsie, two, kicking a football and a photo of her eldest son Ernie, eight, scaling an indoor climbing wall.

Elsie shares a close bond with her siblings Ernie and Louis (Instagram)

The TV presenter's mini-me daughter nonetheless stole the show in one particularly heartwarming image as she was pictured running down a cobbled path with her blonde mop of hair tumbling into her eyes.

Helen's carefree tot Elsie appeared in her element as she raced along a cobbled path (Instagram)

She looked adorable wearing a pair of patterned leggings, a cream cable knit cardigan, a red T-shirt and some hot pink trainers. In a separate photo, meanwhile, Elsie melted hearts once again as she rocked a baby pink outfit complete with a pair of matching pink flower-shaped sunglasses. Too precious!

Elsie looked adorable wearing a pair of bubblegum pink sunglasses (Instagram)

Captioning her slew of photos, Helen wrote: "Lighter nights on route…. And we are here for it #spring". Her friends and followers were quick to flood the comments section with an inundation of touching messages.

You may also like

Stunned by their striking resemblance, one follower wrote: "Mini Helen," while another simply penned: "Great to see your children doing what children do best."

The former Strictly Come Dancing finalist shares sons Ernie and Louis, and little girl Elsie with her ex, Richie Myler. Together they welcomed eldest Ernie in 2015, Louis in 2017, and youngest Elsie in 2021.

The TV star shares three children with her ex Richie (Instagram)

The former couple announced their separation in April 2022, with Helen sharing a short statement detailing their wish to co-parent their brood. "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children," Helen said at the time.

Story continues

Helen's glimpse inside her family life comes after the former Blue Peter presenter glammed up for the glittering BRIT Awards at London's O2 arena. For the musical extravaganza, the mother-of-three made a bold statement in a figure-hugging gown dripping in metallic sequins.

Helen looked picture-perfect in shimmering silver (Instagram)

Helen exuded confidence in her silver garment which featured a scooped neckline, a cinched-in waistline and a ruffled asymmetrical hemline.

To toughen up her look, she added a vampy black leather belt and a pair of pointed black stilettos. She wore her glossy blonde locks in a voluminous ponytail and completed her get-up with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Taking to social media, the TV star shared a string of clips including snapshots of herself rubbing shoulders with the likes of Fleur East and Gemma Atkinson, in addition to a picture of herself posing up a storm on the red carpet. In her caption, she gushed: "Loved seeing Kylie… Loved seeing some good people for a good squeeze… Buzzing to watch @gregfrostie and Barney do their thing [TV emoji] Thanks for a top night @brits".