Helen Skelton pays tearful tribute to Kym Marsh's dad on Morning Live

Helen Skelton has paid tribute to Kym Marsh's dad Dave. (PA Images)

What did you miss?

Helen Skelton has paid an emotional tribute to Morning Live co-star Kym Marsh's late dad Dave, comparing him to "sunshine".

Waterloo Road star Marsh's father had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer and on Friday, the TV presenter and actor shared the sad news that he had passed away.

What, how, and why?

As Kym Marsh has shared the heartbreaking news of her dad Dave's death, her Morning Live co-stars have offered their own special memories of a man that they said was "like sunshine".

Countryfile and Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton hosted the BBC daytime show alongside Gethin Jones on Monday, where she paid her own emotional tribute to Dave who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021.

Kym and her Dad, Dave Marsh, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of prostate cancer after Dave's diagnosis.



Sadly Dave lost his fight with the disease on Friday so we want to share his story and keep his legacy alive, and encourage men with symptoms to get checked. pic.twitter.com/kQZ1fNi0Wc — BBC Morning Live (@BBCMorningLive) January 15, 2024

Skelton looked tearful as she told viewers: "To spend time with Dave was like spending time in the sunshine.

"The warmest man, constantly making people laugh. I could recount story after story.

"I caught him once singing to a hotel receptionist; she'd done a 12 hour shift, she'd had a difficult day and everyone in the reception is singing at her - why? Because he made her day great."

Skelton and Jones also read out a heartfelt thank you to viewers from Marsh, who had shared updates on her dad's condition on the show and had filmed with him to educate viewers about the symptoms of prostate cancer.

Kym Marsh with her Strictly co-star Graziano Di Prima and parents Dave and Pauline. (WireImage)

Her statement said: "I and my family wish to thank This Morning Live viewers for the unwavering support they showed to dad, and us since his diagnosis. He was extremely proud of the work he did with the show to raise awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of getting checked. He wanted to try and break the taboo, and was so happy when he received letters.

Story continues

"He had so many from viewers who had seen his story and as a result, had visited their doctor. Dad was an incredible man who left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was kind, loving, funny and very quick-witted. Even in his final days he was telling jokes and trying to keep our spirits up. He was the best dad, grandad and great-grandad my family could have wished for, and we are all truly heartbroken at his passing."

On Friday, former Coronation Street star Marsh and her family shared: "It is with immense sadness that we confirm the passing of David Marsh. A much loved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad and friend to many, David passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family. We are truly heartbroken and ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

What else has been happening on Morning Live?

Kym Marsh had shared her dad's diagnosis with viewers. (Getty Images)

Back in December, Marsh was absent from Morning Live with her co-stars explaining she was under stress.

Jones said Marsh would be replaced by Rav Wilding, telling viewers: “You've got me and Rav today… You've stepped in because Kym Marsh is not here today, she's meant to be. She's ill, isn't she?"

“She called in a few hours ago,” Wilding replied. “She's sick, possibly stress-related, and I think she's got a lot going on at the moment, and possibly shingles as well. So nasty if she's got that. Kym I know you're watching at home, get well soon."

"Does sound nasty,” said Jones. “She's got so much going on with her dad at the moment."

Morning Live airs on BBC One at 9.30am on weekdays.

Read more: Kym Marsh