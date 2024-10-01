Helene causes flooding for homeowners who live along the Weeki Wachee River

Associated Press

People outraged by how a man ran down a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal’s mouth shut and brought it into a bar last winter failed to persuade Wyoming lawmakers on Monday to outlaw killing predators with vehicles as ranching industry representatives stood by the practice as a useful way to keep predator numbers in check. After public comments almost entirely opposed the practice, a legislative committee voted unanimously to move ahead with a bill that for the first time would impose penalties for running down predators — but only under specific circumstances. Beyond that, running down predators would remain legal under the measure now headed for possible discussion by the Wyoming Legislature this winter.