Helene causes flooding for homeowners who live along the Weeki Wachee River
Neighbors living along the Weeki Wachee River spent another day cleaning up after Hurricane Helene. Some neighbors saw nearly 6 feet of water inside their homes.
We’re on the lookout for a major hurricane in the Atlantic by the end of the week—and there’s something else brewing in the Caribbean
Solar Maximum is nearly upon us, making the next year or so the best time to witness the Aurora Borealis. Don’t miss out!
The storm could form in roughly the same area as Hurricane Helene did last week, forecasters said.
Officials said Sunday they're waiting to release information about deaths because residents still lack phone access.
As the government rolls out assistance to the hundreds of thousands affected by Hurricane Helene over the weekend, the Republican campaign appears engaged in a slightly different kind of damage control.The Trump camp has scheduled a Monday pit-stop for the Republican candidate in Valdosta, Georgia—a key battleground state, where at least 17 people are reported to have died—after his suggestion at a Walker, Michigan rally that hurricane victims will “be OK” sparked outcry on Friday.He’s expected
At least 105 people have died nationwide, as officials airdrop supplies to devastated areas of the US south-east.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Widespread devastation left behind by Hurricane Helene came to light Monday across the South, revealing a wasteland of splintered houses, crushed cargo containers and mud-covered highways in one of the worst storms in U.S. history. The death toll topped 130.
At least 15 people are dead after Hurricane John hit Mexico twice, triggering landslides and floods.
‘It looks like a bomb went off,’ Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said of his state, as deaths have now been reported in North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and Tennesse
Drone footage shows destroyed homes, businesses and roads in and around Asheville, N.C., in the aftermath of a hurricane that has killed nearly 100 people across the southeast U.S.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Outrage over how a man struck a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal's mouth shut and brought it into a bar has resulted in a proposal to tweak Wyoming's animal cruelty law to apply to people who legally kill wolves by intentionally running them over.
Some communities on the Prairies will see temperatures drop nearly 20 degrees between Sunday and Monday.
People outraged by how a man ran down a wolf with a snowmobile, taped the injured animal’s mouth shut and brought it into a bar last winter failed to persuade Wyoming lawmakers on Monday to outlaw killing predators with vehicles as ranching industry representatives stood by the practice as a useful way to keep predator numbers in check. After public comments almost entirely opposed the practice, a legislative committee voted unanimously to move ahead with a bill that for the first time would impose penalties for running down predators — but only under specific circumstances. Beyond that, running down predators would remain legal under the measure now headed for possible discussion by the Wyoming Legislature this winter.
Former President Donald Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia on Monday, where he rambled incoherently about how no one could have predicted Hurricane Helene’s arrival—which made landfall at the peak of hurricane season. Speaking to the press outside the heavily damaged brick facade of a warehouse, Trump opined, “Nobody thought this would be happening, especially now it’s so late in the season for the hurricanes.” Hurricane season typically runs from early June through late November, meaning that
The man faces two years in prison, the maximum penalty for aggravated animal cruelty
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) expressed his appreciation for the role the federal government has played in responding to Hurricane Helene, contradicting comments from former President Trump, who claimed during a Monday visit to the state that Kemp had trouble reaching President Biden. Kemp and White House officials confirmed Monday that Biden spoke to the…
