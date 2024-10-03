Helene Death Toll Hits Grim Milestone & Is Expected to Get ‘Drastically Worse’

Josh Fiallo
·3 min read
Marco Bello/Reuters
Marco Bello/Reuters

Hurricane Helene passed the grim milestone of 200 fatalities on Thursday to become the deadliest hurricane on U.S. soil since Katrina devastated New Orleans nearly two decades ago, which left 1,392 people dead.

That chilling casualty count is far from done growing, officials warn, with there still being hundreds of people unaccounted for in the mountain towns of western North Carolina.

The official death toll as of Thursday afternoon was 202. Nearly half of the fatalities came from North Carolina, where some small towns were almost entirely washed away by fast-moving flood waters.

“There’s several missing people—a dozen or more that know, that we saw swept away—that we haven’t located,” Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen told MSNBC on Thursday. “So I think as the days go on, this number is going to get drastically worse.”

Riverfront damage after Hurricane Helene.

Rivers flooded throughout western North Carolina, damaging or destroying any nearby structures and rendering many roads unusable.

Marco Bello/Reuters

Katrina killed 1,400 people when it inundated New Orleans on Aug. 25, 2005, causing $125 billion in damage. Helene’s devastation has been forecasted to cost tens of billions of dollars, with some estimates, such as AccuWeather’s, predicting the total cost could be as high as $160 billion.

Helene destroyed key infrastructure in western North Carolina, including its major highways, which has hindered relief and recovery efforts. Much of Asheville and its surrounding communities remain without power six days after Helene’s winds and rains first arrived on Friday afternoon.

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer fights back tears while looking at Joe Biden.

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer appeared to fight back tears when Joe Biden visited western North Carolina on Wednesday.

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Joe Biden visited the region yesterday and announced he was deploying a thousand soldiers to join the North Carolina National Guard to deliver supplies, food, and water to isolated communities. Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer appeared to fight back tears as she met with Biden.

Some who live in the region’s isolated mountain communities are only just making contact with rescuers. The NASCAR legend Greg Biffle shared footage on Wednesday that showed him making contact with a stranded family after a man desperately used a mirror to reflect sunlight in the direction of his helicopter.

Biffle, who lives just north of Charlotte himself, said he delivered the stranded family a “chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, two stroke oil, and sandwiches.”

Helene made landfall in Florida’s rural big bend region on Friday before quickly moving northeast through Georgia, South Carolina, and into the mountains of North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. The storm’s speed meant it wasn’t as broken up as usual as it moved inland, allowing it to induce catastrophic floods that many locals believed wasn’t possible.

People walk across a severely damaged road.

Many roads and highways in North Carolina were destroyed by Hurricane Helene, crippling recovery efforts.

Travis Long/Reuters

Helene’s death toll by state as of Tuesday afternoon was 98 in North Carolina; 39 in South Carolina; 33 in Georgia; 19 in Florida; 11 in Tennessee; and two in Virginia.

As the dead are counted, heartbreaking anecdotes about people’s final moments alive have emerged. That included news that the bodies of a South Carolina couple in their 70s, Marcia Jerry Savage, were found hugging each other in bed under a tree that’d fatally crushed them.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Hurricane Helene is deadliest storm since Katrina as fatalities reach 182

    The majority of deaths were reported in North Carolina

  • 11 workers at a Tennessee factory were swept away in Hurricane Helene flooding. Only 5 were rescued

    As the rain from Hurricane Helene came down harder and harder, workers inside a plastics factory in rural Tennessee kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.

  • ‘An empty feeling.’ At Helene’s Florida landfall, few have insurance to help rebuild

    Fewer than 5% of people in Taylor County, where it made landfall, have flood insurance.

  • The Latest: Kirk becomes a hurricane as North Carolina reels from Helene

    Desperate residents of the storm-battered mountains of western North Carolina lined up for water and food, hunted for cellphone signals and slogged buckets from creeks to flush toilets days after Hurricane Helene’s remnants deluged the region. Emergency workers toiled around the clock to clear roads, restore power and phone service, and reach people stranded by the storm, which has a death toll of more than 150 people across the Southeast.

  • For Tampa Bay, Helene was the worst storm in a century

    It’s been 103 years since the famed 1921 direct hit.

  • Helene's death toll reaches 200 as crews try to reach the most remote areas hit by the storm

    BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene's death toll reached 200 on Thursday and could rise higher still, as searchers made their way toward the hardest to reach places in the mountains of western North Carolina, where the storm washed out roads and knocked out electricity, water and cellular service.

  • Shock of deadly floods is a reminder of Appalachia’s risk from violent storms in a warming climate

    HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Helene dumped trillions of gallons of water hundreds of miles inland, devastating communities nestled in mountains far from the threat of storm surge or sea level rise. But that distance can conceal a history of flooding in a region where water races into populated towns tucked into steep valleys.

  • Shoreham air crash pilot applies to get flying licence back 

    The pilot involved in the Shoreham Airshow crash, that led to the deaths of 11 people, is appealing against the decision to revoke his flying licence. Eleven men were killed when Mr Hill failed to complete a manoeuvre and crashed into the A27 during the Shoreham Airshow in West Sussex, on 22 August 2015. Mr Hill was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but was found not guilty in March 2019, after a trial.

  • Survivors Say Factory Boss Made Them Stay at Work During Deadly Flood

    Survivors blasted a Tennessee plastics company for keeping workers on the job on Friday even as nearby flood waters rose, causing 11 people to be swept away when the plant was finally evacuated.At least three people were killed and three remain missing, one of the survivors told local TV station WJHL 11. The others clung to floating plastic pipes and were dumped half a mile away on a pile of debris, another survivor, Jacob Ingram, told the Knoxville News Sentinel.Managers at Impact Plastics in E

  • Helene's flooding swept away 11 workers at a Tennessee factory. Now the state is investigating

    Tennessee state authorities said Wednesday they were investigating the company that owns a plastics factory where 11 workers were swept away by cataclysmic flooding unleashed by Hurricane Helene. As the nearby Nolichucky River swelled from rainfall, employees in the Impact Plastics factory in Erwin, a small community in rural Tennessee, kept working. It wasn’t until water flooded into the parking lot and the power went out that the plant shut down and sent workers home.

  • Search crews with cadaver dogs wade through muck of communities ‘wiped off the map’ by Helene

    SWANNANOA, N.C. (AP) — Cadaver dogs and search crews trudged through knee-deep muck and debris in the mountains of western North Carolina on Tuesday looking for more victims of Hurricane Helene days after the storm carved a deadly and destructive path through the Southeast.

  • Southerners stay in touch the old-fashioned way after Helene cuts roads, power, phones

    ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Isolated and without electricity or phone service since Hurricane Helene inflicted devastation across the Southeast nearly a week ago, residents in the mountains of western North Carolina are relying on old-fashioned ways of communicating and coping.

  • A week after Helene struck the Southeast, power outages and impassable roads stymie recovery as death toll reaches 200

    A week ago, Helene was plowing into Florida, thrashing cities and towns on the Gulf Coast while millions of people ahead of the hurricane’s path were dealing with rains that preceded even more rain. Forecasters warned of impacts that would be felt far inland.

  • Rescuers search for missing people in Nepal following flooding and landslides that killed 224

    KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers in Nepal searched Tuesday for two dozen people still missing and tried to recover the bodies of those killed in weekend flooding and landslides that left more than 200 dead.

  • Hurricane Helene’s Death Toll Keeps Climbing. Here Are 6 of the Most Important Things to Know Right Now

    FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell tells PEOPLE Helene was “a unique storm,” that brought “different types of threats” to different areas across the U.S. South

  • First floods, now water outages in North Carolina after Helene

    STORY: Tens of thousands of people in North Carolina did not have running water on Wednesday (October 2).It’s been six days since Hurricane Helene carved a path through the U.S. South, killing scores of people.Now residents of hard-hit Asheville have been warned to expect dry faucets for days or even weeks while pipes are repaired.Search-and-rescue teams have been helping to deliver water – and comb through wreckage for the missing.Paul Tartar is the leader of the federal FEMA team at Texas A&M Task Force 1."This is obviously a major disaster, it really affects everybody here, especially the locals that are impacted. It's it's beyond anything I've ever seen."Survivors in the town of Canton, west of Asheville, have been left to pick up the pieces of lives ruined.Martika Stansell and her family are taking stock of what’s left.“That was my son’s room – he lost everything. Everything below the waist was lost.”“We have got to rebuild everything. Our floors are bad, my kids lost everything. We’re waiting on FEMA to approve our application to hopefully get a hotel voucher. We’re staying at my mom’s right now, but, eight people in a two bedroom house - it’s super crowded, with four dogs too.”Ashley Wells, another resident of Canton, says no one there expected how bad Helene got.“Well, out of all the floods that have come through here, in the seventy-one and seventy-three years they’ve lived here, it never came up past the front step of the house. This one came through the house. So, it was unexpected. I mean, we did - it was, we were not told it was gonna be worse than Fred. Fred was like, the disaster here. So, really nobody was that prepared.""We haven’t seen FEMA, we haven’t seen Red Cross, we haven’t seen Hearts with Hands - we’ve seen no agencies come through here. Most people drive through with their cameras out, filming us like we’re animals in a zoo, and don’t stop.""You’ve got some nice people, that are stopping, but majority, no. We’ve seen no help through here."While residents like Wells say they haven’t seen assistance, the White House says more than $10 million had been provided directly to those affected by Helene.Wells also said she’s also wary of leaving behind what she still has.“We could go to the shelter, but, I mean… animals don’t want to go to the shelter, why do we? You know, and not to mention the fact that, if you get away from your stuff a little bit, people are coming through and picking through it. And I don’t know why they wanna pick through it, but I mean - they are.”President Joe Biden visited the state Wednesday to survey from a helicopter its washed out roads, smashed bridges and downed power lines.He said earlier this week he may ask Congress to return to Washington to pass supplemental funding for aid.The White House said more than 3,500 federal workers are involved in response efforts in affected states.Former President Donald Trump, a Republican running against Vice President Kamala Harris in this year's presidential election, has falsely claimed that Biden has been unresponsive to the hurricane's destruction.Local officials have denied that allegation.

  • AP Top Stories October 1 P

    Here's the latest for Tuesday, Oct. 1st: Search for victims continue in western North Carolina following Helene; Iran sends ballistic missiles into Israel; Dockworker strike threats commerce in eastern United States; Icy shootout launches Euro 2025 ticket sales in the Swiss Alps

  • Father of 4 Dies After Neighbor's Tree Falls on His Home During Hurricane Helene: 'A Friend to Everyone'

    "The loss of such a kind and loving man has left a profound void," a GoFundMe description said of victim Tony Taylor

  • Harvard Law Professor Spots 2 'Jaw-Dropping' Details In New Trump Filing

    Laurence Tribe recalled saying one word to himself over and over and over again while reading the document.

  • Father demands answers after video of public attack on B.C. teen

    WARNING: This story contains a graphic description of an attack.A violent attack on a teenage girl that was caught on video by multiple people in Kelowna, B.C., has prompted her father to come forward, demanding answers and justice.Kelowna RCMP say the attack happened on Friday night, and that the video has been circulating "widely" online in the southern Interior community, around 270 kilometres east of Vancouver in B.C.'s Okanagan.RCMP say the attack happened in the area of Boyce-Gyro Beach Pa