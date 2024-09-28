Helene Leaves Trail of Destruction in Florida's Horseshoe Beach

Major damage was seen across parts of north Florida on Friday, September 27, after Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the the state’s Big Bend region on Thursday night.

This footage showing a trail of destruction in Horseshoe Beach was captured by the owners of Sansei Shuri International, a martial arts school in nearby Bell.

“Horseshoe Beach is destroyed. God bless our little towns,” they wrote in a Facebook post. Credit: Sansei Shuri International via Storyful

Video Transcript

This is Horseshoe Beach.

What's left of it?

Oh, my God.

Look at these refrigerators back there.

Toolboxes, the trucks.

Oh, my God, man.

There you go.

That somebody's house, they shed all of their belongings.

This is incredible.

Wow.

Oh, my God, man.

I can't believe it.

Oh, shit.

Yeah.