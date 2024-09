Helene live updates: Track path as storm nears Florida landfall

A new storm -- which will strengthen into Hurricane Helene -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area as a hurricane on Thursday.





Latest Developments





Sep 25, 8:13 AM

Helene nears hurricane strength

Tropical Storm Helene is nearing hurricane strength Wednesday morning as it churns just of the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula.

PHOTO: Helene satellite map seen here . (ABC News)

Helene is about 100 miles west-southwest from the western tip of Cuba.







Sep 25, 6:09 AM

Tropical storm forecast to 'rapidly' intensify into major hurricane

Tropical Storm Helene was expected to "rapidly" strengthen and grow in size as it moved on Wednesday into the Gulf of Mexico, U.S. weather officials said.

PHOTO: An ABC News graphic shows the forecast for Tropical Storm Helene on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (ABC News)

The storm as of about 4 a.m. local time had maximum sustained winds of about 65 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. It was expected to intensify into a hurricane on Wednesday, before further strengthening into a "major" hurricane on Thursday, the center said.

Helene early Wednesday was traveling northwest at about 9 mph, the center said.

"On the forecast track, the center of Helene will pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on later today and Thursday, and reach the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday," the center said.

Sep 24, 9:55 PM

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration ahead of Helene's landfall

As Florida residents prepare for Tropical Storm Helene to make landfall Thursday, the White House has approved the state's emergency declaration.



President Biden's approval allows for federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local response efforts.



The Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will coordinate all federal disaster relief efforts, according to the White House's statement.



Biden's approval Tuesday comes as officials in Sarasota County announced a Level A evacuation order for portions of two neighborhoods beginning Wednesday morning at 7:00 a.m. ET.



Officials encouraged residents in Curry Creek, Hatchett Creek, Venice and those in Forked Creek, Englewood to be aware of the conditions and stay alert for further updates.





Sep 24, 5:34 PM

Hurricane warnings issued for portions of Florida's Panhandle, Big Bend and Gulf Coast

On the current track, Tropical Storm Helene is forecast to make landfall late Thursday night, between 8:00 and 10:00 p.m. ET, as a major Category 3 hurricane with winds up to 115 mph in the Florida Big Bend region.

PHOTO: Latest alerts for Hurricane Helene (ABC News)

Hurricane warnings have been issued for Florida's Panhandle, Big Bend and Gulf Coast regions and hurricane watch warnings have extended into southern Georgia.

PHOTO: Forecast path for Hurricane Helene (ABC News)

Officials have issued tropical storm warnings from Naples and Fort Myers to Orlando and tropical storm watch warnings are in place across Florida's east coast up to Savannah, Georgia.



Sep 24, 3:06 PM

Helene’s latest forecast

Helene is expected to strengthen to a hurricane on Wednesday as it enters the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen further to a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday morning.



A hurricane watch is in effect in Florida from Tallahassee to Tampa, where hurricane conditions will be possible late Wednesday night through late Thursday night.

PHOTO: Helene Forecast Path Map (ABC News)

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Helene’s outer bands will start to lash Florida’s Gulf Coast. The worst of the conditions will be throughout the day on Thursday.

Helene is forecast to make landfall Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane. Winds could be up to 115 mph during landfall.

PHOTO: Helene Forecast Path Map (ABC News)

Helene is expected to be a large hurricane, which means impacts will extend significantly beyond the center, impacting most of Florida and much of the Southeast.



After landfall, Helene is forecast to quickly move north into Georgia, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the South.



A significant flash flood risk stretches from the Florida Panhandle to South Carolina -- including Tallahassee to Atlanta -- Thursday night into early Friday.

PHOTO: Flash Flood Threat Through Saturday Map (ABC News)

Sep 24, 3:03 PM

How much rain, storm surge to expect

Ten to 15 feet of dangerous storm surge is forecast for Florida’s Big Bend area. Tampa Bay could see 4 to 8 feet of storm surge.

PHOTO: Storm Surge Wednesday Thru Friday Map (ABC News)

Four to 8 inches of rain is expected from Helene, with 12 inches locally, bringing major flash flooding.



Tornadoes are also possible on Wednesday and Thursday.



Damaging wind gusts over 100 mph will be possible in Tallahassee and Florida’s Big Bend area during landfall Thursday night.



Sep 24, 12:32 PM

Universities, schools close ahead of Helene

Ahead of Helene, Florida A&M University in Tallahassee canceled class from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. The university will be closed Wednesday through Friday.



Florida A&M said this weekend’s home football game and parents’ weekend will be rescheduled.

Self-service sandbag operations continue Tuesday until 6 p.m. and Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot), 2700 12th St.

Florida State University said its Tallahassee campus will be closed from Wednesday morning to Sunday night.

FSU Tallahassee students can stay on campus during the closure, but should plan for possible power outages and be prepared to possibly stay inside all day Thursday, the university warned.

Officials in Florida are also closing public schools in multiple counties, including Pasco, Pinellas, Hernando, Citrus and Sarasota.



Mandatory evacuations have been announced in parts of Charlotte and Franklin counties.





Sep 24, 11:35 AM

Helene strengthens to tropical storm: Latest forecast

Helene, currently located about 180 miles east southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, strengthened to a tropical storm on Tuesday morning.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Helene Satellite Map (ABC News)

The forecast shows Helene moving through the Yucatan Channel Wednesday morning, bringing near hurricane-force wind gusts to Cancun, Mexico.

By Thursday morning, coastal flooding will reach Florida, including Naples and Fort Myers.

PHOTO: Tropical Storm Helene Forecast Path Map (ABC News)

On Thursday night, Helene will make landfall near Apalachicola, Florida.



Dangerous wind gusts up to 105 mph are expected and storm surge will be a major threat for the Tampa Bay area.

PHOTO: Helene Wind - Forecast Wind Gusts Map (ABC News)

By Friday morning, the center of Helene will be near Atlanta, bringing strong winds to Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.



Downed trees and power lines will be a major danger across the Southeast.



The flash flood threat will continue into the weekend in the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.





Sep 24, 10:09 AM

State of emergency declared in 61 Florida counties

Helene is forecast to be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall Thursday night, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Monday.



A state of emergency has been declared in 61 of Florida's 67 counties, DeSantis said.

PHOTO: A potential hurricane, which would be named Helene, is churning in the Caribbean and could take aim at the Florida Panhandle by the end of the week. (NOAA)

"The Big Bend and Panhandle should be especially prepared for a direct impact," the governor said, and he urged residents to know their evacuation zone.



"You have time to be able to put this place into place," DeSantis said, noting Helene’s impacts could begin Wednesday.





Sep 24, 8:39 AM

Latest forecast

Helene will strengthen to a hurricane Tuesday night, and rain is expected to begin in Florida Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.



On Thursday evening, Helene will make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area, located between Tallahassee and Gainesville.

PHOTO: Tropical Threat Forecast Path Map (ABC News)

Storm surge could reach up to 15 feet in the Big Bend area.

Heavy rain and strong winds are also major threats.

A hurricane watch is in effect for Florida’s Gulf Coast and a tropical storm watch was issued from Orlando to the Florida Keys.

PHOTO: Storm Surge Wednesday-Friday Map (ABC News)

By Thursday night into Friday, the storm will quickly push into Georgia with very heavy rain, gusty winds and possible flash flooding.



This weekend, the storm will stall over the Mid-South, bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to the Tennessee, Ohio and Mississippi River Valleys.

PHOTO: Flash Flood Threat through Sunday Map (ABC News)

A flood watch has been issued in Florida from Fort Myers to Tampa to Tallahassee, as well as in southern Georgia and Alabama.