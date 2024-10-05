Helene ripped chunks of the Blue Ridge Parkway away. Avoid it, rangers urged Saturday.

The Blue Ridge Parkway remained closed in all of North Carolina and Virginia this weekend, after Hurricane Helene destroyed and hurled stretches of the road down the mountainside, rangers said Saturday.

Warning drivers to stay off the scenic route, the National Park Service released a photo of the road entirely eroded away near Gooch Gap milepost 336. That’s near Little Switzerland.

Helene ripped parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway away, including this section near Gooch Gap in McDowell County. The road is closed for the foreseeable future in all of North Carolina and Virginia, park rangers said on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

The parkway is closed for the foreseeable future, rangers said.

At least 250 National Park Service employees from 32 states and the District of Columbia are assisting Blue Ridge Parkway staff in assessing road damage.

“National Park Service assessment teams are still completing their initial inspections of the parkway, acquiring the data they will need to analyze the full impact of Hurricane Helene,” according to the National Park Service update.

“Based on what the teams have seen so far, significant, and in some cases catastrophic, damage has occurred along the parkway, particularly from milepost 280 to milepost 469.”

Knowing the full extent of damage could take weeks, along with a timeline and cost estimates for repairs, officials said.

“A projected reopening date of any section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina has not yet been established,” according to the announcement.

“In Virginia, damage assessments and the clearing of debris from the road are nearing completion, which will for allow a phased reopening in Virginia in the coming days to weeks,” according to the news release.