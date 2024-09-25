Helene roars to hurricane strength | Sept. 25, 11 a.m.
Helene roars to hurricane strength | Sept. 25, 11 a.m.
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean, and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely for the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Helene -- which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday night. The University of Tampa is ordering all students who live on campus to evacuate by 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing mandatory evacuation orders from Hillsborough County officials. Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.
Quiet no more, as rain is expected after a dry trend across the Maritimes this month
Iowa weather: Cooler temperatures settle in
The government of Saskatchewan says it rejects federal environmental policy because according to a recent report, it could cost the province tens of billions of dollars in lost revenue.Speaking at a news conference in Saskatoon on Tuesday about the report from the Economic Impact Assessment Tribunal, provincial Justice Minister Bronwyn Eyre stressed the impact on jobs and the economy in the province. The report says the province could lose $4.8 billion to $7.1 billion in royalty taxes and anothe
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson has more on the possible impacts of Tropical Storm Helene.
