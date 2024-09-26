Helene strengthens overnight as Florida Gulf coast braces for devastating strike

Hurricane Helene continued to strengthen early Wednesday as it churned toward Florida’s Big Bend, set to bring 100+ mph winds inland to the state capital of Tallahassee and push walls of water into communities along much of the Gulf Coast.

The powerful hurricane was already lashing South Florida with tropical storm force gusts and flooding some low-lying areas in the Florida Keys. The National Weather Service in Key West reported a 61 mph gust in Cudjoe Key as Helene’s broad feeder bands swept through.

Miami-Dade and Broward County were expected to feel strong winds throughout the day as well as sporadic heavy rain as Helene surges toward the state’s Big Bend area and its capital.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported Helene’s winds had strengthened to 90 mph. Forecasters did slightly lower the intensity projection, down to a Category 3 with 115 mph winds by the time it makes landfall later Thursday night or early Friday morning. Helene, forecasters said, was sending mixed signals - it’s pressure continuing to drop, a sign of strengthening, but a double eyewall formation also limiting development for the moment.

That’s likely to make little difference at the ground level, however, as Helene is still expected to bring massive amounts of life-threatening storm surge to nearly the entire Gulf Coast. Forecasters now expect up to 20 feet of storm surge above ground in the Big Bend area. But damaging levels will be felt further south, including up to 8 feet above ground in the Tampa Bay area.