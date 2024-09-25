Helene Is On The Way

Latest Stories
Helene's explosive forecast one of the 'most aggressive' in hurricane history
The hurricane center's forecast for Helene's rapid transition from unnamed storm to Cat 3 hurricane may be the fastest ever.
- The Canadian Press
In Ohio, drought and shifting weather patterns affect North America's largest native fruit
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Stubborn drought in Ohio and the shifting weather patterns influenced by climate change appear to be affecting North America’s largest native fruit: the pawpaw.
- CNN
Evacuations begin in Florida as the state faces a major hurricane strike from Helene
Evacuations are underway and time is running for Floridians to prepare for Helene, which threatens to hit as the strongest storm to make landfall in the United States in over a year.
- The Weather Network
Gulf states on alert for budding tropical threat, millions urged to prepare now
A tropical storm is likely to form in the next 24 hours in the Caribbean, and become a hurricane after that. The biggest impacts are likely for the Florida Panhandle as early as Thursday
- The Canadian Press
Tropical Storm Helene is expected to become a hurricane. Florida residents begin evacuating
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea and could strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said. Heavy rains and big waves already lashed the Cayman Islands, and some Florida residents began to evacuate or fill sandbags ahead of anticipated flooding.
- The Weather Network - Video
U.S. prepares for Tropical Storm Helene, Canada watches closely
The 8th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season has formed, and parts of Florida are bracing for major impacts. The Weather Network meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest.
- The Weather Network
How a mammoth hurricane rapidly intensifies in mere hours
Some of the strongest hurricanes in history grew their ferocious winds in only a couple of hours
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Much of Florida under state of emergency ahead of PTC-9 | Monday 4 p.m. update
- BuzzFeed
- The Canadian Press
Southeast US under major storm warning as hurricane watch issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane watches were issued for parts of Cuba and Mexico on Monday as a cluster of storms south of the Cayman Islands was expected to strengthen into a major hurricane while moving north toward the U.S., forecasters said.
- The Weather Network
Risk of severe thunderstorms before rain clears out of Ontario
Another round of showers will be tracking through much of southern Ontario on Wednesday, with some areas in line for stronger thunderstorms. There's a couple of spots to watch out for
- Reuters
Finland zoo returns giant pandas to China over cost
Finland will return two giant pandas to China in November, more than eight years ahead of time, as the zoo where they live can no longer afford their upkeep, the chair of the zoo's board told Reuters on Tuesday. The pandas, named Lumi and Pyry, were brought to Finland in January 2018, months after Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the Nordic country and signed a joint agreement on protecting the animals. Since its founding in 1949, the People's Republic of China has sent pandas to foreign zoos to strengthen trading ties, cement foreign relations and boost its international image.
- The Canadian Press
Hurricane John falls apart after causing deadly mudslides on Mexico's southern Pacific coast
MARQUELIA, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane John fell apart as quickly as it formed but left destruction along Mexico's southern Pacific coast Tuesday, including deadly mudslides and flooding that may linger for days.
- The Weather Network
Localized flooding concerns arise in Ontario as soaking rains linger
The dark and damp weather will continue across southern Ontario on Wednesday, with this week's rain ending the impressive streak of sunshine and dry weather that has spanned much of September so far.
- CBC
Hope Slough spill kills thousands of salmon near Chilliwack, B.C.
First Nations in B.C.'s Fraser Valley say a large spill in the historic Hope Slough waterway on Monday has led to the death of thousands of salmon and other fish.The Cheam First Nation said in a Tuesday statement that the spill was discovered on Monday when community members went out to the waterway to check on years-long restoration efforts led by the Cheam and Sqwá First Nations.The nations say thousands of fish — including juvenile coho salmon, trout and the endangered Salish sucker — were ki
- USA TODAY
Storm tracker: Tropical Storm Helene forms, expected to make landfall as hurricane Thursday
Tropical Storm Helene formed Tuesday and is expected to make landfall as a hurricane Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
- ABC News
Hurricane Helene live updates: Track path as Florida braces for landfall
Helene -- which strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday morning -- is taking aim at Florida, where it's forecast to make landfall along the Big Bend area on Thursday night. The University of Tampa is ordering all students who live on campus to evacuate by 1 p.m. Wednesday, citing mandatory evacuation orders from Hillsborough County officials. Hurricane Helene is forecast to bring dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area.
- The Weather Network
Persistent, unusual heat on the Prairies will come with wind threat
Some impressive heat is pushing across the Prairies this week, but there’s also a building threat for strong, locally damaging winds on Wednesday
- The Weather Network
Rain returns to the Maritimes after an unusually dry September
Quiet no more, as rain is expected after a dry trend across the Maritimes this month
- WESH - Orlando Videos
Marion County could see strongest winds in Central Florida from Helene
Marion County could see strongest winds in Central Florida from Helene