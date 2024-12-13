Helicopter and CalMac ferry in fishing boat rescue

A coastguard helicopter, lifeboats and a CalMac ferry have been asked to assist in the rescue of a fishing boat crew.

HM Coastguard said it was alerted at 08:15 to a vessel in difficulty south of Mull.

A search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick along with RNLI lifeboats from Oban and Islay have been sent to the scene.

CalMac's MV Loch Buie has responded to a request for nearby boats to offer assistance. The Iona to Fionnphort ferry service has been suspended.