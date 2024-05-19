Helicopter carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi involved in 'hard landing' - state media

A helicopter carrying Iran's president has been involved in a "hard landing", Iranian state media has said.

President Ebrahim Raisi was travelling in Iran's East Azerbaijan province at the time.

Rescue teams are reportedly heading to the scene but are being hampered by bad weather including fog.

State news agency IRNA said it happened near the city of Jolfa, about 375 miles (600km) northwest of the capital Tehran.

It reported he was travelling with foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of East Azerbaijan province and other officials.

However, Iranian interior minister Ahmed Vahidi didn't confirm whether Mr Raisi was on board the helicopter involved, saying he was travelling in a convoy of aircraft.

Mr Raisi had been in Azerbaijan for the inauguration of a dam with the country's president, Ilham Aliyev.

Many Iranian military aircraft date back to before the 1979 revolution and international sanctions can make it hard to obtain parts.

Mr Raisi, 63, is a hardliner and former head of the judiciary who some have suggested could one day replace Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

He has been president since August 2021.

Mr Raisi's time in charge has included major protests over Mahsa Amini - the woman who died after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Iran also took the unprecedented decision in April to launch a drone and missile attack on Israel.

