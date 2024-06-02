Helicopter crashes into field in Danbury; pilot only one on board, FAA says
A helicopter crashed into a New Hampshire field on Saturday afternoon, according to the FAA.
A helicopter crashed into a New Hampshire field on Saturday afternoon, according to the FAA.
A one-year-old girl is in critical condition and two others have suffered "life-altering injuries," police say, after a fiery crash on Highway 417 during rush hour Friday.An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) spokesperson said they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles on the highway near Palladium Drive and Carp Road in Stittsville. Ottawa paramedics said they responded to a three-vehicle crash and treated seven patients.One child, whom OPP later identified a
A United Airlines plane that departed from Vancouver, Canada, was removed from service to undergo a deep cleaning after several passengers who had been on the same cruise ship reported feeling unwell on the Houston-bound flight, according to the airline.
When Interstate 25 was constructed through Denver, highway engineers moved a river. It was the 1950s, and nothing was going to get in the way of building a national highway system. Colorado’s governor and other dignitaries, including the chief engineer of the state highway department, acknowledged the moment by posing for a photo standing on bulldozer tracks, next to the trench that would become I-25. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Today, state highway departments hav
Moose Jaw police say a 41-year-old man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after a crash between two pickup trucks on Thursday.Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Thatcher Drive East and Highway 1 at about 6:15 p.m. CST, according to a Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) news release.Police said the officers noticed significant damage to both trucks upon arrival.MJPS said investigators determined one of the trucks intentionally rear-ended the other one — which had
RCMP in Nova Scotia said Friday that they are investigating if alcohol was a factor in a fatal ATV crash on Monday. Police and other emergency responders were called to a logging road just outside New Ross, N.S., in Lunenburg County early that evening for the report of an overturned ATV.The side-by-side vehicle was carrying four people, including an infant girl. She was taken to hospital where she died.The driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a 52-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries an
China's Tesla rivals have had the door to the US EV market slammed in their faces — so they're turning their attention to Brazil, Mexico, and Europe.
More automakers are equipping electric vehicles with 800-volt battery architecture to take advantage of more powerful DC chargers for faster charge times.
Tony Cooper and Elijah Hodge, both 13, rushed over to help a driver whose vehicle ended up in a Florida canal
HINTON, Alta. — The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to investigate an early morning train derailment in northwestern Alberta.
These four vehicles are our Editors' Picks for May 2024.
The Ferrari sells Sunday on Bring A Trailer.
Tesla is recalling more than 125,000 vehicles to fix a seat belt warning system that may increase the risk of an injury in a collision. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the recall includes certain 2012-2024 Model S, 2015-2024 Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles. The seat belt warning system is supposed to provide audible and visual seat belt reminder signals to drivers to alert them that their seat belt isn't fastened. The NHTSA said that on cer
CAR REVIEW: Named after a pub rather than a soldier, this curious vehicle is full of contradictions. Sean O’Grady takes it both on and off road and is surprised at a very different kind of ‘discovery’...
Toronto police say a TTC streetcar derailed after a collision with a vehicle that left three people in hospital Saturday.Emergency crews were called to King and Frederick streets shortly after 9:30 a.m. for report of a collision involving a vehicle and a streetcar. Police say the 504 streetcar, which was heading westbound at the time, hit a minivan before derailing and striking a hydro pole. Two people who were on the streetcar at the time of the collision were taken to hospital — one with serio
Leavenworth County jury found that man was under the influence of alcohol when he ran his truck into a ditch at 70 mph, killing 9-year-old.
Living on a fixed income can be challenging, but as a retiree, it's an unavoidable reality. It requires careful budgeting and planning to ensure you live within your means and don't get yourself into...
Toyota has begun European track testing of the GR GT3 race car. It's expected to begin competing in 2026, the same year a Lexus-branded road car debuts.
City living has its perks in the form of easy access to great museums, dining and entertainment. It also has the downsides of expensive rents and a high cost of living. You could forgo a car and use...
Byron says good-bye to our long-term 2023 Subaru WRX; it's his second-favorite orange sport sedan.
And it won't be making its way to the U.S., either.