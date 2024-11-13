Helicopter Fighting Central Chile Wildfire Crashes After Hitting Power Line

A helicopter from Chile’s National Forestry Corporation (CONAF) fighting a wildfire in a central part of the country crashed along the Mataquito River on Tuesday, November 12.

The HC-21 helicopter went down in Rauco while attempting to collect water from the river. CONAF said the tail rotor struck electrical cables, causing the crash. The pilot made an emergency landing and was said to be in “good condition”.

Video here, released by Bomberos de Chile, shows the damaged helicopter on the banks of the Mataquito River.

The fire was described as under control late on Tuesday. Credit: Bomberos de Chile via Storyful

