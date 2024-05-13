Helicopter search after report of suspected handgun

A police helicopter was seen hovering over Bristol after a report of someone carrying a suspected handgun.

Armed officers and the National Police Air Service was deployed to South Road, Bedminster, on Sunday following the report at about 17:51 BST, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Officers later searched a property where they located a BB gun.

The force said it remained at the scene while further enquiries took place.

