Helicopters Drops Water on Grass Fire West of Cheyenne

A grass fire broke out west of Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Friday, March 1, spurring mandatory evacuation orders, officials said.

The fire began near Road 117 and Happy Jack Road. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for homes in the area, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crews with the Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), “numerous county fire districts,” and additional support crews from Colorado were working on the fire, according to local reports.

WYDOT footage shows helicopters dispatched to help fight the fire dropping water on it from above. Credit: WYDOT District 1 via Storyful

