Helicopters Fly Over Sydney Harbour as Royal Visit Concludes

Helicopters flew over Sydney Harbour on Tuesday, October 22, as King Charles and Queen Camilla wrapped up their royal visit to Australia.

Footage from Sydney Harbour shows helicopters hovering near Saint Mary’s Cathedral.

The king and queen started the final day of their tour at a community barbecue in the Sydney suburbs.

The couple were also greeted by the public at Sydney Opera House before taking a tour of Sydney Harbour as part of a review of the Australian Navy. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful