‘This has been a year from hell’ – how farmers are facing up to the second worst harvest in history

Colin Chappell in the grain store of his Lincolnshire farm. It should be full at this time of year - David Rose for The Telegraph

Colin Chappell’s family has been farming on the banks of the River Ancholme in Lincolnshire for four generations. Growing up, the award-winning farmer heard stories from his grandfather about the disastrous harvest of 1948, when no crops could be reaped. “I thought we’d never get to that situation again,” he says. “But this has been a year from hell.”

Record rainfall has led to England’s second-worst harvest since modern records began, drastically reducing the amount of food produced. Yields of crops including wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape have plummeted by 21, 26 and 32 per cent respectively compared to 2023. Fruit and vegetable production has also dropped by five per cent across the country.

For farmers like Chappell, the cost has been profound, both economically and personally. This time last year, Storm Babet washed away all the wheat he had drilled. It was just the devastating start of the deluge to come. “Between October 2023 and April this year, we had the equivalent of a year’s rainfall, so we couldn’t plant more,” he says. “For all that time, 85 per cent of our 2,000 acres was bare. I had a 350-tonne contract to supply Warburton’s with wheat and nothing in the ground.”

The River Don bursts its banks at Kintore in Aberdeenshire in the wake of Storm Babet last October - Alamy

He was left with no choice but to sow more wheat in late spring, but at that time, the yield is lower, “so you have to plant double the acreage – just keep planting another field, and another,” he says. His other crops – rapeseed oil, peas, oats and barley – were abandoned to focus on the wheat, leaving a third of his farm generating no income. “On wheat alone, I lost £100,000,” he says. “How can I earn a living like this?” Meanwhile, a promised flood recovery fund has not yet materialised.

His two teenage children hope to follow him into farming, and he says: “If it wasn’t for my kids, I’d have given up. I’d have just thrown the towel in. I was taught how to produce food, which is vital for this country; that’s what I know. But how do I teach my kids to grow food in these circumstances?”

Chappell is far from alone in considering quitting. Rural organisations have been warning all year that the 110,000-strong farming sector is on the brink, with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) annual survey revealing that its members’ confidence had hit the lowest level in at least 14 years.

Extreme weather driven by the climate crisis, coupled with drastic cuts to subsidies post-Brexit, are leading rapidly growing numbers of farmers to scale back food production in favour of alternatives – everything from rewilding to growing crops for biofuels, tourism, plant nurseries and holiday cottages – to keep their businesses viable.

“If you ask any of our members, they will tell you that first and foremost, they see themselves as food producers,” says NFU president Tom Bradshaw. “What they’re not going to do is go out of business producing people’s food.”

The flagship post-Brexit policy, the Environmental Land Management scheme, is intended to reward farmers for improving the natural environment at the same time as maintaining food production – but critics fear it will have a detrimental impact on the latter.

More than 100 tractors rolled past the Houses of Parliament in March as farmers protested against a lack of support for UK food production - Paul Grover for The Telegraph

A case in point is Hannah Buisman, 26, who returned to work on her family’s farm in Welwyn, Hertfordshire after studying modern languages at Durham University. The farm grew wheat, barley, oats and beans, but she says: “The climate has been so volatile over the past few years that we’ve decided to step away from food production for the moment.”

The family have moved into viticulture, with Buisman managing their successful Lokkelebery vineyard. They have also signed up to a three-year sustainable farming incentive, which pays farmers to look after nature, soil and other public goods.

“We’re growing legume fallow [a seed mix of legumes and grass], and wild bird seed, which will benefit our soil and help biodiversity in our area – and we welcome that,” she says. “But we’re a Red Tractor accredited farm, which means we’re growing food to the highest standards globally, so it feels slightly soul-destroying moving away from that. We need a stable income, though, and there’s no other support available since the phasing out of the EU’s Basic Payment Scheme.”

Currently, Britain is around 62 per cent self-sufficient in food, according to 2023 statistics from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) – down from 74 per cent in 1990. In some sectors, there has been a marked decline in recent years, such as fresh vegetables, where self-sufficiency is down to 53 per cent, its lowest since records began.

This year, the poor harvest has led to more food being imported, which has a knock-on effect on prices: carrots, for instance, have risen by an average of about 40 per cent since last year. As British farmers emphasise, price is just one downside to importing our food: other countries do not all adhere to the same high growing standards, and flying food in from abroad isn’t climate-friendly.

Opinions vary over the self-sufficiency figure we should strive for, but the NFU insists that maintaining or increasing current levels is vital to bolster food security.

“Imports will always be part of a resilient food supply system, but domestic production has to be a core part of that,” says Bradshaw. “Particularly at a time when we’re seeing trade routes disrupted by the geopolitical situation – conflicts like the Ukraine war – and climate change having a major impact.”

He points to the Iberian Peninsula, which is experiencing its driest climate for at least 1,200 years. “That’s an area we rely on food to be imported from,” he says. “North Africa is another, and again, it is very vulnerable to climate change.

Severe drought on the Iberian Peninsula – such as here, in Ciudad Real – has placed added strain on Britain’s food supply - AFP

“In February 2023, retailers ran out of salad crops, because of a weather problem in North Africa and southern Spain. They sold the product to the highest bidder, which was Europe, rather than the UK, despite having contracts with us. That’s a demonstration of what happens if you don’t have a robust food supply system.”

Britain is comparatively well-placed to continue producing food, he says, and is leading the world in research into technologies such as gene editing, which could potentially transform agriculture and improve its climate resilience. Robotics and innovative irrigation solutions could also prove revolutionary.

However, he is anxiously awaiting the Budget to see if the £358m underspend that Defra has accumulated over the past three years will be rolled over to support farmers – in the short and long term. Otherwise, he warns that more and more farmers will be forced out of the sector, and that valuable skills passed down through generations risk being lost.

“We’re at a crossroads,” says Bradshaw. “Either we have a government that delivers on its manifesto commitment that food security is national security, or it takes for granted that we will always have the food we need. And if it does that, I really worry that one day, [the food] won’t be there.”

Patrick Holden, founder of the Sustainable Food Trust, a charity working to accelerate the shift to sustainable farming systems, argues that we must put far more money and effort into finding a way to unite two often conflicting ideals: increasing our food production, while also protecting nature.

He believes the answer lies in sustainable regenerative farming, in which food production, nature restoration and climate action work together. Holden has been farming in this way – eschewing chemicals, abandoning repetitive planting of wheat or corn and using a gentler form of crop rotation – for 50 years on his small farm in west Wales.

“The shift to regenerative farming, where we rebuild soil fertility through crop rotation, isn’t happening anywhere near quickly enough,” he says. “The main barrier is money. If you switch from intensive farming to more mixed farming, you won’t make as much money. We need to introduce a new income stream to encourage farmers to do it.

“If the soil is in good health and it has a higher level of organic matter content, then it can cope with rain better. It drains better, and it grows a better-quality crop, even in marginal weather conditions. This kind of sustainability will make farming more resilient against future shocks.”

For Chappell, though, subsidies aren’t a priority. “I don’t want handouts, just a fighting chance,” he says. “I want proper maintenance of the waterways, as it used to be done, so farmers can do our job.”

He’d also like the public to think slightly more about where their food comes from. “In our society, we value our phones, our earbuds and our clothes,” he says. “But our food? We just expect it to be there.”