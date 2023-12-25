Hello, 2024! Mother Nature to provide reason to celebrate in the US

The 2024 New Year's Eve numerals are displayed in Times Square, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

AccuWeather meteorologists say the weather pattern is expected to be nearly as good as it can get for outdoor New Year's Eve celebrations across the United States with an absence of major storms, precipitation and Arctic cold.

From coast to coast, confetti and fireworks smoke will be raining down from the sky, but little in the way of rain or snow will be found.

AccuWeather has a breakdown of some of the biggest celebrations taking place across the country and what revelers can expect as the calendar flips to 2024.

Mother Nature will do a complete 180 compared to one year prior as more than 1 million people pack into Times Square to witness the dazzling ball drop on Sunday night. When the calendar flipped to 2023, some rain dampened the Big Apple, and temperatures were in the lower to middle 50s F.

Following a midweek storm poised to douse the region once again with more rain and flooding potential, chillier air will begin to press into the Tri-State this weekend, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore.

The Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during New Year's celebration in Times Square on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

"At this point, it looks dry and seasonably cold for the Times Square Ball Drop, with temperatures in the middle 30s," DeVore said.

AccuWeather meteorologists say areas near the Great Lakes and perhaps into part of the Appalachians stand the best chance to receive a few snow showers as a parting gift from Mother Nature to close the year. However, significant snow accumulations or travel disruptions are not anticipated during Sunday and Sunday night.

High pressure over the southern United States should promote tranquil weather for firework displays and other festivities taking place across the region.

A cold front moving through the South during the latter part of the week will push temperatures below historical averages throughout the Florida Peninsula in time for the new year. A jacket may come in handy in Miami as temperatures fall out of the 60s. The city's historical average low temperature at this time of the year is 62.

Farther west along the Gulf Coast, partygoers heading to Jackson Square in New Orleans to count down the final days of 2023 should also be greeted by dry weather.

AccuWeather forecasters will be closely monitoring whether a surge of moisture sneaks northward from the Gulf of Mexico and threatens to dampen celebrations in the city, but the latest indications point toward the weather remaining rain-free with temperatures falling into the 50s. This is right around normal for the final day of the year.

"High pressure is expected to be in control of the weather pattern in the West, leading to dry conditions for most," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

Celebrations happening in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas and Phoenix should be dry and largely cloud-free. Temperatures will be near to slightly above historical averages as the clock strikes midnight.

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip during a New Year's Eve celebration Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Farther north, lingering moisture in the Pacific Northwest could result in a few sprinkles or showers along the Interstate 5 corridor on New Year's Eve.

"In Seattle and Portland, Oregon, a shower cannot be ruled out, but the Cascades are more likely to receive some rain or snow showers," Zehr said.

In addition to a rain jacket, additional layers may also come in handy as temperatures will be in the 40s in both cities as the calendar flips to 2024.

