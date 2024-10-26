Help!!! I Can't Stop Laughing At The 25 Funniest Tweets By Women This Week

Shelby Heinrich
·4 min read

We're at the tail-end of October and I — like many others — am begging Amelia Dimoldenberg and Andrew Garfield to date.

Twitter: @ameliadimz

Until that happens, enjoy the funniest tweets by women this week:

And make sure to follow these funny ladies on Twitter!

1.

Twitter: @certifiedbkl

2.

Twitter: @taliaswlcek

3.

Twitter: @HeavenlyGrandpa

4.

Twitter: @itsmariannnna

5.

Twitter: @deloisivete

6.

Twitter: @TradWife2049

7.

Twitter: @Jane_Doe82

8.

Twitter: @AnniemuMary

9.

Twitter: @_chase_____

10.

Twitter: @superkeara

11.

Twitter: @jayacancook

12.

Twitter: @mom_tho

13.

Twitter: @headi420

14.

Twitter: @angel_0f_deathx

15.

Twitter: @kalelvr

16.

Twitter: @NicoleCLindsay / Fox

17.

Twitter: @Kateness8

18.

Twitter: @yeeeerika

19.

Twitter: @VeryBadLlama

20.

Twitter: @katefeetie

21.

Twitter: @reachrachelkahn

22.

Twitter: @samariajdavis_

23.

Twitter: @_casscore

24.

Twitter: @sonoreid

25.

Twitter: @vocalcry

Don't miss the funniest tweets by women last week:

22 Tweets By Women This Week That I'm Still Thinking And Chuckling About

Latest Stories