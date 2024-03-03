Help DU basketball star feed Colorado kids in need

The Canadian Press

BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new Major League Baseball uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems. “This is a little bit of a difficult position,” he said on Friday at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right. And we’re getting the s—- kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.” Since reporting to spring tra