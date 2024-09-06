Help a Jeffco family who survived a house fire thanks to their dog's warning
Denver7 Gives is helping raise money for the Elkins family after they lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Cuddles, who warned them about the fire.
Denver7 Gives is helping raise money for the Elkins family after they lost everything in a house fire, including their beloved dog Cuddles, who warned them about the fire.
A couple gave their baby a soon-to-be extinct name and say he'll be the only child at school with it - despite trolls claiming he'll be bullied. Casey Hennessy, 21, and her partner, Zacchaeus Harper, 25, have always been fans of more traditional names. When they found out they were expecting a baby boy, they floated the names Winston, Axel and Finnegan but only one name came out on top. Casey gave birth to little Arnold on December 9, 2023, weighing 8lbs 3oz, at 23.13pm. She said as soon as she looked down at him she knew he was an Arnold.
WETASKIWIN, Alta. — Family of a 17-year-old girl stabbed to death as she sat in her desk in an Alberta high school had angry words for her killer at a sentencing hearing Thursday.
Taylor Swift was spotted seated separately from bestie Brittany Mahomes at Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs game after the wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes came out in support of ex-President Donald Trump.Brittany Mahomes had been a frequent companion of Swift’s since she began dating Chiefs tight-end Travis Kelce, and the two typically sat together in the same suite at games—but Mahomes found herself in hot water with some Swift fans (and potentially Swift herself) after she liked a post from D
Initial autopsies of four of the seven victims who died when a superyacht sank in a storm in Italy last month show they died of “dry drowning,” according to authorities.
He was “subjected to not only a deadly but lengthy attack without it ever being heard or observed,” the lawsuit filed in California says.
The youngest Hadid sister just gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her brand Orebella. See photos
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband so that she could be raped by other men while she was unconscious testified Thursday that her world collapsed when police uncovered the years of alleged abuse.
Sir Ian McKellen described the late Queen Elizabeth II as “quite rude” and said the British royal family “can’t do anything normal,” declaring in a recent interview that he was siding with Prince Harry in his rift with the crown. In a lengthy interview with The Times in which the legendary actor held little back, McKellen said that whenever he met the late queen, she would shake his hand like she was pushing him away. “It meant, ‘Go! Go!’” McKellen said. “The Queen, I’m sure she was quite mad at
Signs aren't supposed to be this funny, yet here we are.
JD Vance told a crowd in Arizona that better security in classrooms, not gun control, is the solution to school shootings, with the Republican nominee for vice president calling massacres like the one in Georgia this week an unfortunate “fact of life.”Speaking at a rally at Phoenix, Vance said, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you’re—if you are a psycho, you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools…
Prince Harry has been no stranger to a glitzy event since moving to Montecito, California with Meghan Markle – and now the Duke of Sussex is due to team up with a Hollywood A-lister for a new event
Jennifer Affleck tells PEOPLE that while she's never met her husband's famous cousin, Ben Affleck, she's holding out hope
Me as everyone's therapist: "You are VALID."
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Massachusetts medical doctor who punched a police officer during a mob's attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Thursday to nine months of imprisonment followed by nine months of home confinement.
Bindi shares her 3-year-old daughter Grace with husband Chandler Powell
Maya Jama's sultry leather shorts and jacket look is peak rock chick. See photos
Leanne Battersby will evaluate her relationships next week, as Coronation Street airs the aftermath of Nick Tilsley and Toyah Battersby's affair.
The Fox News host said this move told him "everything" about Kamala Harris' running mate.
The mom of three opens up about how experimenting with friends got out of hand, and how the whole internet got involved
The famed socialite just donned a triple leather look to promote her new album. See photos