Need help paying energy bills? Applications open for Mecklenburg assistance program

Applications are now open for a Mecklenburg County program that helps residents struggling to pay their energy bills keep the heat on for the winter.

All residents can apply through March 31 for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program beginning Jan. 1, after the application opened for senior citizens and people with disabilities in December.

Those who are approved will get a one-time payment of $300, $400 or $500 sent to their utility company, the county explains. Payment amounts are “based on (households’) primary heating source.”

It’s one of multiple utility bill assistance programs available in the Charlotte area.

Here’s what to know about getting help paying your energy bills:

LIEAP eligibility requirements

To get assistance through LIEAP, applicants must be responsible for their heating cost and live in a household with at least one U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Their income must be at or below 150% of the federal poverty limit for applicants 60 or older or 130% of the federal poverty limit for people younger than 60 years old.

Applicants do not need to be behind on payments to receive assistance.

How to apply for energy bill assistance

To begin the LIEAP application process, visit MeckNC.gov/ENERGY or call 704-336-3000.

Applicants must provide their account number with their utility company, utility bill, social security number, proof of income and identification such as a driver license, state ID card or passport.

An interview is required in addition to the application.

Payments for those who are approved will be sent directly to the applicant’s utility company.

Other utility bill assistance options

In addition to LIEAP, eligible Mecklenburg County residents can also get help paying their utility bills through the county’s year-round Crisis Intervention Program.

Applicants must meet an income threshold and be experiencing “a heating- or cooling-related crisis, a life-threatening or health-related emergency and have a final notice or past due utility bill,” according to the county. For more information, visit dcr.mecknc.gov/energy.

Duke Energy offers multiple payment assistance options too, including: