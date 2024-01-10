Help raise suicide awareness on February 2 by wearing yellow

Members of the River Valley Suicide Prevention Committee (RVSPC) are asking residents, businesses, students, and education staff to wear, carry or use yellow on Feb. 2 to raise awareness to begin Suicide Prevention Month in New Brunswick.

RVSPC co-chair Ebony Wade said the committee is reaching out to the public to promote awareness of the critical campaign.

“We have several activities happening, including “Day in Yellow” and free education sessions to the public (SAFEtalk) on how to recognize the signs of suicide and how to help, as a non-professional,” Wade explained in a letter to businesses and schools in the River Valley.

The committee’s message notes Feb. 2 as New Brunswick’s Day in Yellow and explains the importance of raising awareness during Suicide Prevention Month in February.

“Our local committee is working to bring awareness to the important topic of suicide so that we can reduce the number of deaths by suicide in our region, reduce stigma around mental health, and increase resilience,” said Wade.

The public can help by displaying yellow on Feb. 2, sharing information and taking in special events and information sessions during the month. The committee’s letter outlines a variety of steps during the month.

Wear Yellow

Bring awareness to suicide prevention by wearing, carrying, or using yellow on Friday, Feb. 2. Some ideas include t-shirts, socks, shoes, sweaters, stickers, water bottles, ribbons, pins, necklaces, hats, or anything yellow.

The committee has yellow stickers available to businesses, schools or organizations by emailing rvspc4u@gmail.com

Share to #RVSPC

The committee urges everyone to share a photo of themselves, their friends, classrooms, teams or groups wearing yellow on Facebook or Instagram. Include the hashtag #RVSPC and tag the RVSPC page in their post to be entered for a chance to win prizes.

Win Prizes

Prizes offered by RVSPC include a pizza party for a homeroom whose teacher or school shares a post.

Businesses and organizations can win a coffee break with coffee and muffins delivered to them.

Individuals can win a “smile box filled with all kinds of yellow goodies.”

While recognizing the importance of awareness, Wade explained the committee understands how essential it is to educate the public about what signs to watch for and how to engage with someone who may be contemplating suicide.

The committee will offer two SafeTALK training sessions at the L.P. Fisher Public Library in Woodstock on Saturday, Feb. 3 and Wednesday, Feb. 21. Both are from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Email RVSPC4U@gmail.com to register.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun