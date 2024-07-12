Help sought for Kanesatake tattoo gathering

When it seemed like Kanesatake’s annual traditional tattoo gathering wouldn’t go ahead, Karonhienhawe Nicholas sprung into action, and is planning for the gathering to hopefully take place later this August.

“I have a few artists that are interested. It’d be a small gathering, but it’d be a gathering nonetheless,” Nicholas said.

Typically, the gathering has been held on Kanesatake’s powwow grounds, but given the short notice, Nicholas is planning for the gathering to take place at Rotiwennakéhte Elementary School.

“It’ll be more intimate, but at least we’d still have running water and toilets and a place to prepare meals for the artists,” Nicholas said.

Nicholas is still gauging interest from potential artists and said nothing is yet set in stone, including a date. She is, however, enthusiastic about attempting to ensure the gathering goes ahead.

“It’s something we started years ago, and I’d really like to continue it. I’d like the gathering to continue as an annual event because it really is culturally-important to keep it up, and I don’t want it to become non-existent like other things.”

Nicholas first started the event two years ago with other women in the community, and last year it was run by Katsi'tsaronhkwas Stacy Pepin. But with Pepin continuing her studies, nobody was able to take over organizing this year’s gathering, which led to Nicholas stepping back in at the last minute.

She said that typically, the gathering would have more room for attendees and artists, and would be in the more sacred space of the powwow grounds. But even with a location change, the act of tattooing itself is still important.

“This is something cultural, something meaningful,” she said. “And I’m very passionate about keeping our culture alive and keeping any tradition that we once had alive. It’s not just for show, it’s important to continue.”

Katsitsahente Cross-Delisle travelled from Kahnawake for last year’s gathering, and received tattoos from Miciah Stasis, an artist from Wampanoag. She said that if the gathering goes ahead this year, she’ll be getting another tattoo.

“When I went last year, it was amazing to see people my age all the way to tótas giving tattoos or getting them. It gave me hope that we can rekindle the fire for traditional tattooing, and bring back that knowledge taken from us,” Cross-Delisle said.

“It is such a great healing experience and life-changing whenever you receive these types of medicines. I really hope they can find the funds to do a gathering this year, a lot of us need healing and these gatherings create such a safe and welcoming space.”

Cross-Delisle said that many attendees from Kahnawake would be eager to support the gathering.

“By having it so close, just in Kanesatake, I hope it will bring our communities stronger together,” she said.

Nicholas has also received traditional tattoos from other Indigenous artists and is an artist herself. She would be offering her medicine by tattooing at the gathering, something she said can be a moving experience.

She said she has given tattoos to a range of people, including recently at a gathering in

Tyendinaga, where she met a young man who was seeking a tattoo to mark a rite of passage.

“He had just been on his first hunt, and shot his first kill, and he wanted it marked. It was something cultural, something significant that marked him for life, and it was a milestone,” Nicholas said, adding that she didn’t charge for the tattoo but instead asked for an offering of tobacco. “This is what I want to teach the young people, that we should carry on things like this as a tradition.”

Most artists will be keen to accept trades for tattoos as well as traditional offerings, Nicholas said.

“It’s something special,” she added.

Nicholas is still looking for support and artists to help pull together this year’s gathering before she confirms whether or not it’s going ahead. Anybody interested in supporting the endeavour can reach out to her directly via Facebook.

evedcable@gmail.com

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door