Helping One Woman at a Time - Every Month
The H.O.W non profit recently coordinated their first dinner of the year. It's been a tradition for 12 years in Delano.
The H.O.W non profit recently coordinated their first dinner of the year. It's been a tradition for 12 years in Delano.
Wayne and Janet Gretzky have five children, and they've each chosen their own paths.
Former President Donald Trump on Monday lost an experienced defense attorney from his legal roster. Joe Tacopina told ABC News, "I withdrew on all matters." Tacopina accompanied Trump when the former president pleaded not guilty in New York last April to charges that he falsified business records stemming from his hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Dr. Restak, author and neurologist, shares the precise age at which he'd stop drinking.
I live in the storybook-like town in Canada where they film hundreds of Hallmark movies. But as a local, my days aren't filled with meet-cutes.
The late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced she had given her blessing to name their daughter Lilibet, a senior palace source has said.
The Queen was angry over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claim she had given consent for them to name daughter Lilibet
The Princess Royal had warned Coronation organisers that a feather, which made global headlines on the day after obscuring Prince Harry’s face, was “quite a decent-sized hat” but was told to wear it anyway.
The Ukrainian military published video footage of the last flight of Russia’s A-50 AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) plane shot down over the Sea of Azov on Jan. 14.
The Florida governor's critics stepped in with a lesson in his own recent history.
Former Palm Beach Police Department officer Bethany Guerriero is facing a lawsuit for pulling a gun on a man who called police for help.
The Dallas Cowboys struggled mightily in the first half of their wild card game against Green Bay. Here are the best reactions.
"Ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha," former MSNBC anchor Mehdi Hasan responded to Trump-endorsed Rep. Derrick Van Orden's comment.
Xi Jinping's is purging Chinese officers who seem either unwilling or too corrupt to effectively fight a war, analysts told Business Insider.
A major armed conflict between NATO and Russia is imminent if a secret document from the German Armed Forces is to be believed, with Russia invading NATO’s Baltic states as early as July.
The married father-of-two decided to have sex with the woman in a ‘moment of madness’, a court has been told.
Alec Musser, the actor best known for playing Del Henry on All My Children, has died. He was 50. Musser passed away Friday night at his home in Del Mar, Calif., his family confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death was reported. Musser made his debut on the ABC soap in 2005 after winning SOAPnet’s …
Conservative lawyer George Conway says that if former Donald Trump starts losing caucuses and primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, he will take everyone down with him and won’t support anyone who beats him.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are moving on in the NFL playoffs. Here's who they could play and what to know about the playoff bracket.
There is a type of woman who calls you by a nickname too soon. You are not there yet. You may even barely know each other. She might be a friend of a friend or a neighbour you’ve crossed in the street once or twice, and then boom, out it comes: “So Ceels, how was your Christmas?” Because if the over-familiarity is not enough to set your teeth on edge, it’s often a nickname nobody has ever used before. One that will, hopefully, never be used again.
The two friends cheered on their guys in matching Chiefs puffer jackets amid the frigid temps at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday