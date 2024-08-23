Helping students get back on track

Latest Stories
- HuffPost UK
Jane Fonda's Warning For Jennifer Lopez About Ben Affleck Romance Resurfaces
The Jenny From The Block singer filed for divorce from her husband of two years earlier this week.
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Name Is Going Viral On TikTok Because Her Employer Said It "Doesn't Fit The Company Email Structure," And You'll Laugh But Go, "OHH I See"
"I have had this conversation three times in my life at different jobs."
- Hello!
Fresh warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood have surfaced
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but their picturesque surroundings aren't all it seems as the area has been plagued with issues thanks to increased tourism.
- TVLine.com
Young Sheldon’s George Sr. Looks Unrecognizable in Post-Death Reunion Photo
It’s a Cooper family reunion on the set of Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Leading man Montana Jordan (aka Georgie) and guest star Raegan Revord (Missy) are all smiles as they pose for a photo with Young Sheldon dad Lance Barber on the set of the CBS spinoff. Their reunion comes three months after beloved …
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutal 'Little Pronunciation Lesson' On His Name
The "Late Show" host remarked on the "most adorable instructors ever" teaching voters how to say Kamala at the DNC.
- TVLine.com
That ’90s Show Just Gave Us a Major Eric Update — and Made It Even Easier for Topher Grace Never to Return
Warning: The following contains spoilers from That ’90s Show Part 3, Episode 7. Topher Grace hasn’t been seen in Point Place since Eric Forman first dropped his daughter Leia off at her grandparents’ house in That ’90s Show‘s January 2023 premiere — and we probably shouldn’t count on seeing him again any time soon. Last …
- People
Sabrina Carpenter Shares Clip of New Song 'Taste' on Her Instagram Profile: Listen
The teaser comes just one day before she releases her third studio album on Friday, Aug 23.
- People
Jennifer Lopez, a White Bikini and the Famous Photos from When She and Ben Affleck Called Off Their 2003 Wedding
Lopez previously spent time in Miami following her and Affleck's last-minute 2003 wedding postponement, before eventually splitting the following January
- BuzzFeed
It's Very, Very Funny How These 31 Extremely American Things Confuse The Bloody Hell Out Of British People
They really can't stand when we microwave water.
- People
Jenna Dewan Breastfeeds Daughter Rhiannon in Intimate Snap as She Celebrates Two Months Together
The actress shares daughter Everly, 11, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and Rhiannon and son Callum, 4, with fiancé Steve Kazee
- Yahoo Canada Style
'The Bachelor' star Maria Georgas opens up about why she turned down 'The Bachelorette': 'I just wanted to go home'
The 29-year-old Canadian reality TV star also opened up about what she wants in a boyfriend and how she feels about turning 30.
- CNN
These undecided voters said Kamala’s speech made up their mind. Hear why
CNN’s Gary Tuchman speaks with undecided voters in Allentown, Pennsylvania after Kamala Harris’ closing speech at the Democratic National Convention.
- Elle
Why Jennifer Lopez Deserves Freedom Amid Ben Affleck Divorce
The megastar and her relationships have been the subject of media scrutiny for years. Why is everyone rooting against J.Lo?
- Variety
Michael Keaton Snuck Up Behind Jenna Ortega as Beetlejuice and Scared Her Before They Even Had Met: ‘He Had Molds Peeling Off His Face’
Jenna Ortega met Beetlejuice before she met Michael Keaton on the set of Tim Burton’s long-awaited “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.” During an interview on “The Tonight Snow,” Ortega was asked about what it was like meeting an icon like Keaton for the first time when he’s playing one of his most iconic characters. The answer is scary. …
- Hello!
Prince William and Princess Kate joined by special companion when they travel to Scotland
The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children are often joined by a special aide when they join the King at Balmoral
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Shares Wild Prediction For 2024 Election — And It Involves Taylor Swift
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
- Hello!
Princess Kate turns heads in floaty boho dress in unearthed photo
A throwback photo of Princess Kate shows the royal as we've never seen her before
- Digital Spy
Coronation Street's Mason Radcliffe to be framed for new crime
Mason Radcliffe will be framed for a new crime on Coronation Street next week, with the teenager continuing to struggle upon his return.
- Architectural Digest
Justin Bieber’s Houses: Inside the Real Estate Portfolio of the Singer and His Wife, Hailey
The soon-to-be-parents primarily reside in LA
- People
Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Her Diamond 'TNT' Bracelet from Travis Kelce on Tour - and in Her New Music Video
The custom diamond tennis bracelet, made by Wove Made Inc. Jewelers, made multiple appearances in Swift’s new music video for 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart'