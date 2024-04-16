Henry Cavill Says He's Finding 'More Direction Now' as He Approaches His 41st Birthday

The actor also shared that he's got 'direction' when it comes to his career now, saying, 'I've got my hands on the steering wheel a lot more'

Dimitrios Kambouris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Henry Cavill is getting candid about the next chapter in his life.

The Justice League star, 40, shared in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is ready to embrace whatever comes next for him both in his private and professional life as his next milestone birthday looms ahead.

"I'm enjoying this stage of my life very much so," Cavill told the outlet. "I'm turning 41 in May and I have a real sense of approaching everything with more direction now."

The actor also revealed that with age comes wisdom, and he is not afraid of taking the reins “more” when it comes to future projects.

Samir Hussein/WireImage Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend the World Premiere of "Argylle" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 24, 2024 in London, England.

"One of the advantages of getting older is that you have the beauty of hindsight,” he added. “And now with my career especially, I've got a lot of direction. I've got my hands on the steering wheel a lot more."

The news comes after several professional changes for Cavill, who announced that he was stepping back from Netflix’s The Witcher in late 2022 and returning to his DC Superman role before revealing a few months later that he actually would not be reprising his role as the famed superhero.

There have been several changes in his personal life too, as he announced on Monday, April 15 that was expecting his first child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso. He confirmed the news with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that,” Cavill said about taking on fatherhood.

Ian West/PA Images via Getty Henry Cavill and Natalie Viscuso attend "The Witcher" Season 3 UK Premiere at The Now Building at Outernet London on June 28, 2023 in London, England.

The couple initially sparked romance rumors when they each shared a photo of themselves playing chess together to their respective profiles. "This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie destroys me at chess," Cavill wrote in a caption to his post at the time.

The two then made their red-carpet debut in New York City in October 2022 for the premiere of Cavill's Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, and were also seen together at the London premiere of the actor's movie Argylle.

The pair are also collaborating together on an adaptation of Warhammer 40,000. Cavill previously said their partnership "has been a blessing beyond words, [as] without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon."



