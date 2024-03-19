Henry Cavill's new movie Argylle is now available to watch at home

Argylle has arrived on digital platforms in the UK if you missed the all-star spy action-comedy at the cinema.

Starring The Witcher's Henry Cavill, Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell, the movie was released digitally in the US earlier this month and it's now landed in the UK.

If you want to check it out, you can rent Argylle for £15.99 or buy a copy for £19.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and other digital platforms in the UK.

In the US, you can rent Argylle for $19.99 or buy a copy for $24.99 from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more.

If you don't want to rent or buy Argylle though, the movie will eventually stream globally on Apple TV+ for all subscribers. However, we don't yet have a confirmed streaming release date for the movie.

Released earlier this year, Argylle has become Vaughn's lowest-rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics' rating of just 33% at time of writing.

The filmmaker is also known for co-creating the Kingsman comics and helming the film series, as well as directing Kick-Ass and producing its sequel, Kick-Ass 2.

Vaughn has now confirmed a new movie set in the Kick-Ass universe is on the way as part of an upcoming trilogy.

The director teased the third film in the new trilogy will be a Kick-Ass reboot featuring new characters.

The first two movies are understood to be School Fight, which wrapped in 2022 but is awaiting release, and The Stuntman, produced by Vaughn and with performer-turned-director Damien Walters behind the camera.

"Kick-Ass sort of changed people's perception of what a superhero film is at that time. So we'll be doing it again," Vaughn said at last year's New York Comic Con.

He added: "This reboot is just going off on a tangent that I can't really talk about now. But it's fun."

Argylle is available to rent and buy in the UK from Prime Video, iTunes, Microsoft Store and more.



