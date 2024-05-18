Henry Clay High School student who died after being pulled from reservoir is identified

The Henry Clay High School community is mourning the loss of a 16-year-old boy who was pronounced dead after being pulled from a Lexington lake Friday night.

Deon Davis failed to resurface while swimming or diving with others at Reservoir No. 2 near Laketower Drive, the Fayette County coroner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at 8:54 p.m. in the emergency room the University of Kentucky, according to a news release from the coroner’s office. His cause of death is pending an autopsy, the coroner said.

Deon was a junior at Henry Clay, the school’s principal, Corye Franklin, said in a letter to families Saturday morning.

He also was a member of the school’s boys varsity basketball team.

“No words can describe the devastation we are feeling in the Henry Clay family,” varsity coach Daniel Brown said Saturday. “Deon was everyone’s best friend and never met a stranger. Always had a smile on his face and a willingness to help anyone in need. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

A post in remembrance of Deon was shared on the Facebook page of the Henry Clay boys basketball team Saturday morning.

“The Blue Devil basketball community is deeply saddened by the recent tragedy that took the life of Deon Davis,” the post stated. “Our hearts go out to his family, our teammates, parents, coaches, and all the lives Deon touched. He truly was loved by his teammates, parents, and most he crossed paths with. He will be greatly missed and forever a Henry Clay Blue Devil.”

District Chief Zach Ferguson, of the Lexington Fire Department, said Friday night other teens who were at the scene told first responders the victim jumped off the dock and did not know how to swim. Ferguson said that information had not been confirmed.

Two divers and two surface swimmers found the boy in water about seven feet deep near where the witnesses said he went under.

He had been underwater for about 40 minutes before being found and pulled out at 8:10 p.m., according to the fire department.

Ferguson said several juveniles were in the water trying to find the victim when the Lexington Fire Department arrived.

This is a developing story and will be updated.