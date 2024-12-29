Henry Doorly Zoo closes Simmons Aviary

Latest Stories
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Tiger shark hunts inches from beach in 'on-your-toes' moment
Florida Keys Travel this week shared dramatic footage showing a tiger shark chasing a turtle to the beach as something to ponder the “next time you think about visiting the Florida Keys.” The company added: “The wild beauty of the ocean always keeps you on your toes…
- FTW Outdoors
Researchers encounter dozens of rare, shark-eating orcas; video
Researchers out of Monterey, Ca., on Thursday enjoyed a rare encounter with mysterious killer whales known to travel in massive pods and prey on deepwater sharks. “There were fins everywhere we looked on the horizon,” Capt. Evan Brodsky, of
- CBC
J.D. Irving given green light on Brighton Mountain wind farm project
A large wind farm proposal from J.D. Irving, a first for the company, has been given approval by the province to proceed.Known as the Brighton Mountain Wind Farm, the $550-million project is near the hamlet of Juniper in Carleton County. A provincial document dated Nov. 5 gives the company approval for Phase 1 of the project, which company documents available on the project website outline as up to 34 turbines on the northern half of the project property with a capacity of up to 200 megawatts. "
- CBC
With walls, berms and raised roads, Fort McMurray is working to keep its river from overflowing
Ever since the devastating spring floods of 2020 in Fort McMurray, the northeastern Alberta community has been shoring up its defences against rising rivers.Now, officials with the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB) say Fort McMurray is better prepared for future floods. "From a permanent structural mitigation standpoint, there's been significant works completed," said James Semple, manager of RMWB's project management office. It has spent $119 million on flood mitigation so far; the r
- The Weather Network
Ample rain and warmth on deck for Ontario as storm systems rolls in
Southern Ontario is in for a warm end to 2024 as an active storm track settles across the Great Lakes this weekend
- The Weather Network
Near-record rainfall streaming toward Ontario to end 2024
The increased moisture in Ontario is exceedingly rare for the end of December
- The Weather Network
Weekend travel headaches possible as storm rolls into B.C.
Get ready for widespread rain and snow to kick off the final weekend of 2024 across British Columbia
- USA TODAY
Step aside, Moo Deng: Watch this baby pygmy hippo born in Virginia just before Christmas
A pygmy hippopotamus was born at the Metro Richmond Zoo on Dec. 9. The female calf has yet to receive a name.
- The Weather Network
Prairies to start 2025 with an impressive temperature divide
A sharp divide between above-seasonal and below-seasonal temperatures will drape across the Prairies into the new year
- CNN
Bird poop may be the key to stopping the next flu pandemic. Here’s why.
First come the horseshoe crabs. Hoisting their round, tank-like shells, they trundle out of the Delaware Bay under the first full moon in May to mate and lay their eggs.
- BBC
China to build world's largest hydropower dam in Tibet
The project has stoked concerns about displacement and environmental impact downstream in India and Bangladesh.
- The Weather Network - Video
Freezing rain threatens dangerous roads, sidewalks on Saturday
Watching a threat of freezing rain for eastern Ontario and Quebec on Saturday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- The Canadian Press
One owl rescued by a Minnesota woman is euthanized; efforts to save the other continue
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — One of the two owls rescued by a Minnesota woman in a story that went viral this week has died, but the other is still getting medical care.
- Reuters
Duke Energy files to recover $1.1 billion in hurricane costs
Severe storms this year forced major U.S. utilities to shut down or slow power plant operations. Duke, the largest utility covering North and South Carolina, said the hurricanes hit its service territories and ripped away miles of transmission lines and power poles, leaving tens of thousands of its customers without electricity. The company said that residential customers' monthly bills will increase by about $21 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity in March 2025 compared to February 2025, and that storm costs will remain on bills through the end of February 2026.
- People
The Bald Eagle Has Officially Been Named the National Bird of the United States
Though a longstanding symbol of "independence, strength and freedom," according to Congress, the bird of prey never received a formal designation
- CBC
Windsor-Essex Christmas bird counters spot a rare blackbird — and a few different owls
Christmas bird counts in the Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent areas have so far turned up numerous owl sightings, a rare glimpse of a yellow-headed blackbird and a first-ever sighting of a sparrow common to the prairies.One birder, who has taken part in four counts so far this year, has seen five different species of owl. Namely, he's seen the tiny northern saw-whet owl, the stern-looking long-eared owl, the short-eared owl, the eastern screech owl and the mighty great horned owl. "In Windsor-Esse
- United Press International
Watch: Venomous tiger snake found under baby's bouncy chair
An Australian snake catcher responded to a Melbourne-area home where a deadly tiger snake was found lurking underneath a baby's bouncy chair.
- CBC
Animal rescues in N.S. say they're dealing with 'astronomical' demand for rehoming
A Nova Scotia bird rescue has had to stop accepting new surrenders, as animal rescues in the province deal with increasing demand for their services.Diane Cooke has been running Privateer Parrot Rescue out of her home in Liverpool since 2000 and currently has about 50 birds in her care.In the last year, the number of people looking to surrender birds has exploded, Cooke said."It has definitely gone through the roof, beyond what we're actually able to accommodate. We have had to turn people away.
- The Canadian Press
Tornadoes touch down in Texas and Mississippi, killing 2 and injuring 6 others
HOUSTON (AP) — At least two people were killed and six more injured as several tornadoes touched down in Texas and Mississippi on Saturday, damaging homes and flipping vehicles.
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Best wildlife sightings of 2024 in what was a ‘wild year’
Some of the most extraordinary wildlife videos are posted throughout the year by Latest Sightings, a South Africa-based site operated by Nadav Ossendryver and designed for wildlife enthusiasts. It has become a tradition for Ossendryver to post an end-of-year compilation of…