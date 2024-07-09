Henry Winkler Reveals How FBI Agents Once Showed Up at His Home to 'Meet the Fonz'

Winkler appeared on the 'SmartLess' podcast in an episode released on Monday, July 8

Leon Bennett/WireImage Henry Winkler at Los Angeles Season 4 premiere of HBO original series 'BARRY' at Hollywood Forever on April 16, 2023

Henry Winkler is opening up about his brush with the law.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast in an episode released on Monday, July 8, the actor, 78, revealed how the FBI once arrived at his home just to "meet the Fonz."

“So I'm sitting in my apartment. I have a Victrola because everything was vinyl,” he began. “I went to Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard. I bought, Dan Fogelberg, and I was listening to Dan Fogelberg on my rented Victrola. The door knocks.”

Winkler added, “I get up. There are 3 men with badges. And I said, ‘Oh no, you do not smell what you think you're smelling. Oh my God.’ ”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

David Livingston/Getty Harry Winkler at the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California on April 20, 2024 in Los Angeles

Related: Ron Howard Nearly Walked Off Happy Days When Producers Floated a New Title Showcasing Henry Winkler's Fonzie

"And they said, ‘We're with the FBI.’ Mhmm. ‘We're not here for that. We just wanted to meet the Fonz,’ ” the comedian continued in reference to his character in Happy Days. “I was so happy that I was not being put in handcuffs, I didn't care what they did.”

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Winkler’s story comes after he had to be evacuated from The Shelbourne hotel in Dublin, Ireland in June due to a fire.

The star arrived at the hotel the night before the fire occurred on the fifth floor of the 19th-century hotel at 10:38 a.m. local time.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, Winkler posed with firefighters as they stood outdoors following the evacuation.

“Dublin’s finest does a great job when our hotel is evacuated on our first morning !!!!,” his caption read.

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Henry Winkler and Ron Howard in "Happy Days"

Related: Henry Winkler Opens Up About the Pain of Witnessing His Father-In-Law Go Blind: ‘I Loved Him’ (Exclusive)

Back in February, Winkler reunited with his Happy Days costar Ron Howard — who played Richie Cunningham — at Winkler’s event in Sydney Australia for his memoir Being Henry: The Fonz...and Beyond.

“LIFE! As the WORLD turns ⁦@RealRonHoward⁩ came to my book event in Sydney Australia. SO exciting for everyone !!!!” Winkler, 78, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a snap of the two.

Reposting Winkler’s tweet, Howard, 70, wrote, “Just started post-production in Sydney on my recently wrapped latest movie @edenthemovie starring an amazing cast.”

“A great creative experience but that’s for another post,” he added on X. “When I touched base with Henry, I discovered he was making an appearance here in support of his excellent best-selling memoir #BeingHenry: The Fonz...and Beyond. Fantastic!”

He added: “We connected backstage and I watched him give a great speech to a huge crowd. What a blast! @RealImagine.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.