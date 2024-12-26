Her ancestors left in chains. She came back as a guest of the president

LUANDA, Angola ‒ A light rain danced on Wanda Tucker’s umbrella as the president of the United States stood just steps away, telling the story of her people. Of her.

Four centuries ago, Tucker’s ancestors had been forced to leave the African land of their birth in shackles.

Now, she was back as a guest of Joe Biden listening to him say that his country ‒ their country ‒ should never forget its horrific history of slavery.

She leaned forward. Then back. Then forward again, as if to hear him better. She felt as if America’s leader was talking to her, her family, her ancestors.

“We are going to write history, not erase history,” Biden told the crowd.

Behind him was the Atlantic Ocean, the last sight for perhaps millions of Angolans as they were taken to the Americas and other faraway places.

At one point, Biden did directly speak to Tucker, calling her name, Wanda, her brother’s name, Vincent, and their cousin’s, Carolita. One by one they stood as Angolan and American dignitaries applauded.

It was much different from five years ago on Tucker’s first trip to Angola when she slowly climbed the white steps to the museum atop a hill. She dreaded what was inside. It housed painful reminders – iron chains, wooden yokes ‒ of what Angolans had suffered as they were herded onto slave ships.

That had been the start of a journey in a foreign land.

Tucker and her family longed to trace the steps of their ancestors, who they believe are the first Africans brought to the English colonies ‒ in 1619 on a ship that left from Angola.

The search would chart a new course for Tucker, who now found herself just feet from the 46th president, the first to ever visit this African nation.

On a mission to inspire

For years, Tucker has shared her family's story to encourage others, particularly African Americans, to search for and preserve their family history.

“She has done a brilliant job of finding that story, making that story accessible and making us all realize how much we’re shaped by those earlier experiences,’’ said Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who was also on the trip to Angola.

“African Americans for so long have only known a shadow of themselves,‘’ he said.

As part of Tucker’s quest, over the past five years she has spoken on dozens of panels, interviewed with scores of news outlets and helped coordinate an annual heritage tour to bring family members, educators, historians and young people to Angola. She has also met with Angolan officials here and in the U.S. to help nurture bonds between the countries.

Biden’s trip fulfilled a promise to Angolan President João Lourenço to visit and improve relations with African nations. Acknowledging the shared history of slavery was part of it. Expanding economic opportunities was another. He pledged to support the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor, a major railway project that could help transport minerals through the region. The U.S. has invested more than $4 billion in the project, according to the White House.

Angolans, meanwhile, have embraced the Tuckers, inviting family members on a presidential visit in 2021 and attending 1619 commemoration programs in their hometown in Hampton, Virginia.

It’s important not to forget the names of our African ancestors, Tucker said, and “405 years later we are calling their names.’’

“They will live on,’’ she said. “They represent millions of others whose names we don’t know.”

Protecting history

Early one recent morning, Tucker strolled along the Rua dos Mercadores, one of the oldest streets in Luanda, with the White House's delegation of VIP guests.

There was Bunch, also founding director of the National African American Museum of History and Culture, Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, and Tonya Matthews, president of the International African American Museum, among nearly two dozen others, including members of Congress.

Like Tucker, they were invited by the White House to join the trip. Few knew much about Tucker, a 67-year-old semi-retired college educator with degrees in psychology, religious studies, theology and educational leadership.

Some had visited African countries more popular with African Americans like Ghana and South Africa, but for most, it was their first visit to Angola.

It was Tucker's ninth trip back since she first traveled there with USA TODAY in 2019 as part of its project “1619 Searching for Answers."

A delegation of Americans, including historians, civil rights activists and faith leaders, participated in a walking tour Dec. 2, 2024 in Luanda, Angola. The White House invited the delegation to join President Joe Biden on his trip to Angola.

As the sun beat down, the group listened as a guide shared stories about colorful murals painted on the side of buildings that showed the country’s long history.

Police stood nearby. Onlookers watched from buildings and along narrow streets.

Tucker hoped the guide would share more about the rich history of Angola, a former Portuguese colony. Over the course of her visits and research, she had become a self-trained guide, a historian and protector of the country’s history.

She had walked the path with the murals on recent family trips. She knew what artifacts were showcased in the National Museum of Anthropology, where the VIP delegation stopped next. She whispered untold details as the museum guide explained the significance of statues in glass cases.

She nodded when a fellow member of the delegation asked the guide if the Catholic church had a role in enslaving Angolans. That had been a sore subject for Tucker, an ordained Baptist minister, when she first visited Angola.

It was on that trip that Tucker visited remote villages where her ancestors may have lived, marveled at the beauty of the Kalandula Falls in Malanje, walked through mystical Black Rocks formations at Pungo Andongo, cried at a fort in Massangano where Angolans had been branded and marched to slave ships, and danced with villagers under the stars as musicians played the marimba.

Some things hadn’t changed much in Luanda, the nation's capital city, over the past five years.

By 2 p.m. there were traffic jams everywhere.

Traffic lights were dark. Pedestrians crossed busy streets, dodging speeding cars and motorbikes. Blue and white Toyota vans, which passed for a bus system, whizzed by, packed with passengers.

Vendors on crowded sidewalks hawked shoes, bananas, wallets and bottles of cold water and soda from wheelbarrows.

Bank lines snaked around corners. It was payday.

The Angolan government declared a two-day holiday in part to ease traffic and quell safety concerns for the American president’s visit.

Across town that afternoon at the InterContinental, Tucker and the delegation started gathering in the hotel lobby ahead of Biden’s arrival.

The Tuckers of Hampton, Virginia

The Tucker family’s story is rooted in its long history in Hampton.

In 1619, the English privateer ship the White Lion docked at Point Comfort in what is now Hampton. On board were about 20 Africans believed to have been taken from the Ndongo kingdom in the interior of Angola.

The Tuckers believe they are descendants of two of them – Anthony (sometimes spelled Antoney in primary sources) and Isabella (or Isabell), who later had a son, William. Their connection to the Tucker family has been kept alive for generations, mostly through oral history.

In Hampton this summer, Tucker tossed pink and yellow petals into the Chesapeake Bay to honor African ancestors brought to Virginia centuries ago.

Hundreds, including the Tuckers, had gathered that August afternoon for African Landing Day at Hampton’s Fort Monroe. The annual event usually draws large crowds. But this marked five years since the community – and the nation – commemorated the 400th anniversary of the White Lion’s arrival.

A delegation of more than 50 Angolans, many of them from their Washington embassy about 200 miles away, also joined.

Speakers talked about slavery, resilience, joy, pain, history, ancestors, healing.

They poured libations for those who survived the Middle Passage, the treacherous voyage across the ocean, and those who didn’t. They sprinkled soil – some from Angola, from Virginia, from other sacred places – blending the dirt and the shared histories.

“It’s about our history,’’ the late William Wiggins, a historian and co-founder of 1619 Project Inc., told USA TODAY that evening. "Otherwise, it’s going to get lost.’’

Only a simple gray marker notes the arrival of the ship that carried “20 and odd’’ Africans. But a massive $9 million African Landing Memorial is planned for completion in 2026.

“We are elevating the story to national and international significance,’’ said Glenn Oder, former CEO of the Fort Monroe Authority, as he pointed to the site.

When it was Tucker’s turn on stage, she borrowed the ways of a griot – an African storyteller. She told how she imagined her Angolan ancestors were captured and marched across their homeland, never to return. Anthony and Isabell didn’t get to go home, she said. But their descendants have returned.

She called out their names.

“We are a proud people,’’ Tucker said, “on both continents.”

A homecoming

For Vincent Tucker, sharing the family story doesn’t stop at the Virginia shores. Wanda Tucker’s youngest brother is president of the William Tucker 1624 Society, a nonprofit set up to educate people about the family's history.

He had visited Angola eight times since his sister’s maiden trip. He hopes their work will inspire others to search for their own family roots.

“We’re not trying to hold the story. It’s not just ours,’’ he said. “It’s bigger than us.”

Their cousin, Carolita Jones Cope, has become the coordinator for an annual trip to Angola. Plans are underway for the next one in 2025.

Cope believes there will be more interest because Biden acknowledged the shared history. “Bringing more African Americans or anyone to just experience this connection is so powerful,’’ she said.

The Tuckers have a sort of rock star status here. Some hotel staff treat them like VIP guests. They’ve been featured on local television programs. Museum leaders embrace them. Embassy officials from the U.S. and Angola know their names.

“Welcome home!” some tell the Tuckers.

Local college students rushed up to Wanda Tucker one recent afternoon after she spoke on a panel about efforts to engage young people. She signed their notebooks, took selfies with them.

During the Q&A, a young man stood and thanked Tucker for sharing her family history. The story, he told her as he ran his hand along his right arm, gives him goosebumps.

At a hotel later that afternoon, a waiter hurried to greet Tucker, sharing how he took a picture with her on one of her earlier trips to Angola. He welcomed her back.

“It’s good to be home,’’ she responded.

Angolans urge Black Americans to return

Angolan officials encourage African Americans to visit the country and invest in its future.

In December 2019, the Angolan Embassy hosted an extravagant event at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art to commemorate the 1619 anniversary. It featured dancers, music and a salute to the Tucker family.

In an emotional visit two years later, Lourenço, the Angolan president, toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

In 2022, during Black History Month, the ambassador to the U.S. visited Fort Monroe, meeting with city officials, Tucker family members and others. This fall, officials from Hampton and the city of Malanje signed an agreement to form a Sister Cities partnership.

The Tuckers hope to give back by raising money to provide food for an orphanage in Luanda.

They also hope attention from Biden's visit – and their own – will shine more light on African Americans' connection to Angolans.

“They just know we keep coming back. I think it does matter,’’ Wanda Tucker said. “It matters so much to me. I can’t fix their problems, but I care about their problems, and I care about them."

‘My ancestors would be proud’

Tucker, sporting a long African-print dress and gray locs, waited in the lobby of the InterContinental with the VIP delegation.

Air Force One was expected soon. Local broadcasts aired scenes of crowds waiting at the airport and lining the streets.

Tucker had met the president of Angola, twice. She had talked with the Angolan ambassador to the U.S. and the minister of culture. She had been welcomed by local village chiefs, called sobas.

Still, she was nervous. She clutched her water bottle. She had never met the president of the United States. Now here they were about to meet on Angolan soil.

She smoothed out her dress, then headed to the private event where Biden greeted each member of the delegation. When it was Tucker's turn, he held her hands then embraced her. At one point, they leaned in to touch foreheads.

Tucker doesn’t remember all the words exchanged. She later said she was a “hot mess’’ and “a wreck’’ and teared up when Biden called her name.

President Joe Biden and Wanda Tucker at the InterContinental Hotel in Luanda, Angola at a private reception with the VIP delegation on Dec. 2, 2024.

“Wanda,’’ she heard him say. “It’s an honor to meet you.’’

She thought: “‘You know my name? You know who I am? You know my story?”

Tucker told Biden she was honored to meet him.

“It’s been a long time coming,’’ she recalled Biden responding.

“Thank you, Mr. President. My ancestors would be proud.”

“They are proud of you,” Biden said.

For Tucker, it felt as if Biden understood she represented descendants of enslaved Africans.

Biden told the delegation he spent extra time with Tucker because it was a conversation he needed to have.

“Never in a million, million years did I think this would happen,’’ she said later.

A Hollywood setting

The next day it rained so hard the parking lot flooded at the slavery museum. Organizers called in backhoes to spread gravel and dump dirt, plugging crater-size holes of water.

Still, Hollywood designers couldn't have improved the setting. Behind the stage was the Atlantic Ocean. Up the hill on a cliff stood the slavery museum, for which the U.S. had promised $229,000 to help with its restoration. A rainbow appeared across the sky.

On stage, Biden called the Tuckers out by name, saying they learned their history at the dinner table.

“That history led Wanda here in Angola a few years ago. She did not know how to speak the language, but that didn’t matter," the president told the crowd. "When she arrived, Wanda said she felt something profound, like she’d come home.’’

Later that night, Tucker, still giddy, gathered with family and friends at a rooftop restaurant overlooking Luanda. She sipped red wine and swirled noodles on her fork as she processed the day's events.

Minutes earlier, she and Vincent had wrapped up an interview with a TV station back in Hampton. A producer with MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell” had reached out.

It felt surreal.

“There’s no repeat of being here with the president of the United States in a historic moment when he acknowledges the atrocities and says, ‘This is what we’re going to do to change the future,’’’ she said.

For Tucker, it was the closing of a circle that had begun four centuries earlier when Africans, most of whose names have been lost to history, were driven into the holds of ships never to see their native land again. Now a family ‒ and a president ‒ have remembered, and called their names.

