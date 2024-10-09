After Her Ben Affleck Breakup, Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘Not Looking for Anybody’

Jennifer Lopez is ready to talk about how her breakup from her husband, Ben Affleck, has drastically changed her world and view on love. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August. Now, she tells Interview magazine, she isn’t looking for a partner. “I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, ‘No, I’m actually good,’” she shared.

She reflected on how she felt about her romantic journey right after releasing This Is Me … Now and its accompanying documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which focused on her and Affleck’s rekindled relationship. The projects came out in February, shortly before she and Affleck spent their summers apart.



“I felt like, whoa, I got here. I’m good. I did all the work and look at where I am, and then it was like my whole fucking world exploded,” she admitted.

She added that that is just the nature of life though: “There’s no arrival point. There’s only getting better and growing if you want to. It’s either growing or dying, and I don’t want to do the dying part. And yeah, there’s times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, ‘Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.’ And I hadn’t. I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, ‘How do I not ever let that happen again?’ And then you start examining it little by little saying, ‘Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.’ Those things are what really are the lessons.”

She stressed the importance of figuring yourself out and being “healthy. You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”

That experience was “fucking hard,” Lopez said, because “it feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary. It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me. I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself.”

The star shared, as such, that she really isn’t looking for a next great love after Affleck. “There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody. How’s that?” she shared.

It is her first time saying this as a single woman, she added. “For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”



