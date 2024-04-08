Herd of alpacas force drivers to take evasive action after wandering onto busy road

Watch out! Not an every day sight in Cambridgeshire as a herd of Alpacas trot onto the A1307 - SWNS/Suzanne Schreiber

A herd of alpacas surprised drivers on a busy dual carriageway when they wandered onto the road.

The animals escaped from a Cambridgeshire farm and trotted on to the A1307 dual carriageway, causing panicked motorists doing 70mph to brake and swerve on Sunday.

Cathy Booty was passenger in a car being driven by husband Richard when they were confronted by the herd of more than 20 alpacas near the Hemingford Abbots turn-off.

The A1307 - part duel carriageway, part zoo - SWNS/Victoria Cordova

“They scarpered back off the road when a woman got out of her car and started walking slowly towards them” said Mrs Booty, of Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire.

“My husband was worried they’d jump the reservation and join the other carriageway” she said.

“People were driving slowly through the herd, as they are heavy animals and they could cause some damage.

“It looks like their field was adjacent to the road. They had come a decent distance from the field to find their way to the road.”

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed officers were called just before 2pm but by the time a patrol got there, the farmer had herded them back into their enclosure.