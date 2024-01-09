Herd of Deer Strolls Down Colorado Streets
A herd of deer was spotted strolling along a street in downtown Pagosa Springs, Colorado.
Footage captured by Matthew Ruthardt’s dashcam shows the deer trotting near Hot Springs Boulevard before making a swift right turn.
“I was cruising the streets of Pagosa when I came across a family of mule deer. So, I turned the dashcam on to record as they traveled down the street,” Ruthardt told Storyful. Credit: Matthew Ruthardt via Storyful
Video Transcript
[NO AUDIO]