Here are the obscure sports that made it to the SEA Games

Soukanh Taypanyavong (right) of Laos competes against Tran Anh Tuan (left) of Vietnam during the men's 55kg vovinam final at the 2013 SEA Games in Naypyidaw, Myanmar. (PHOTO: Soe Than Win/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Arnis, vovinam, kenpo: Do these obscure sports add a regional flavour to the SEA Games? Or are they pointless distractions that serve only as boosts of the host nations in the medal tally table?

It is a debate that has dogged the biennial Games ever since it decided to include non-Olympic sports into its sporting programme since the 1970s. The first non-Olympic sport to be included was bowling in 1975, as the sport was widely played around the Southeast Asia region.

Over the decades, more sports were introduced – and they became more and more idiosyncratic to the region, or even the host country alone.

This has led to accusations that these sports are merely put into the Games programme by the host nations so that they can earn easy golds to pad up their medal tally and rise up the table.

This year’s SEA Games in the Philippines will see the most extreme example of such inclusion of non-Olympic sports yet, with 24 of them out of a record 56 sports to be contested.

Here are some of the more obscure or debatable sports that have made the SEA Games sports programme over its 30 editions:

Arnis (1995, 2005, 2019)

This is the national martial art of the Philippines, so naturally it has been included into the SEA Games programme whenever the country hosts the Games in 1995, 2005 and 2019. This combat sport emphasises weapon-based fighting with sticks, knives and bladed weapons, as well as "open hand" or techniques without weapons.

Arnis competitions uses foam-padded sticks with thin rattan cores, and are meant to break before serious injury occurs.

Beach handball (2019)

The game is similar to the Olympic sport of handball, but is played on sand instead of in a sports hall. Since the ball loses most of its bounce on sand, there is little to no dribbling. Also, creative or spectacular goals, such as 360 degree jumps and alley-oops, are awarded with two points instead of one.

Chess (2003, 2005, 2011, 2013, 2019)

While this strategic board game is enjoyed by millions worldwide, the debate remains whether it qualifies as a competitive sport. Chess proponents argue that mental exertion during chess competitions manifests itself physically, as players will feel drained and exhausted. Other countered by saying that chess does not make the player physically stronger, and thus cannot be considered a sport.

Whatever the argument, chess is a highly-competitive event among nations such as Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and Myanmar, and features blitz, rapid and standard competitions.

The Singapore chinlone team in action during the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. (PHOTO: Singapore SEA Games Organising Committee/Action Images via Reuters) More

Chinlone (2015-2017)

The national sport of Myanmar, Chinlone is usually played non-competitively by individuals passing a rattan ball among one another, without using their hands, and try to keep the ball from hitting the ground. It was first included as a SEA Games exhibition sport in 2013, when Myanmar hosted the event for the first time in 44 years, and was combined with the similar sepak takraw competition in 2015 and 2017.

Contract bridge (2011)

Like chess, contract bridge is a popular, mentally-stimulating card game that is nonetheless recognised by the International Olympic Committee as a sport. While it does have an element of randomness, tournaments try to minimise this by comparing results of multiple team pairs in identical situations. It appeared only once in the SEA Games in 2011, but has since made it to the Asian Games programme in 2018 as well.

Dancesport (2005-2009, 2019)

In contrast to social or exhibition dancing, dancesport competitors are required to sustain a high intensity throughout their performances. And here’s the biggest challenge: the music is kept confidential until the event, and competitors have to adapt their dance routines and skills to the chosen music.

Standard competitions are contested in waltz, tango, Viennese waltz, slow foxtrot and the quickstep. This SEA Games will also include contests for samba, cha cha cha, rumba, pasodoble and the jive.

