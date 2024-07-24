Here's how artifacts at The Rooms stay cool in the summer heat and humidity

Coats like these are stored in a cooled history vault at The Rooms. The St. John's museum and provincial archive has had to close on multiple days this summer due to the heat and humidity, which can damage artifacts if they're not cared for properly. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

With temperatures and humidity increasing in the St. John's area this summer, so too does the work to preserve the artifacts and history on display at The Rooms.

Multiple days with high temperatures and humidity have closed the museum on short notice this season, as large crowds at the museum can raise the temperature in the building and sometimes overwhelm cooling systems.

Kate Wolforth, director of art gallery, museums and visitor experience at The Rooms, says those decisions are made to protect artifacts from the heat.

"The thing that really harms the kinds of things we care for is when we have big fluctuations. Because if things get very hot and then they get very cold, then you get humidity levels [that] change. And that's what damages objects," Wolforth told CBC News this week.

"If you think about a door, a wooden door expanding and contracting in the wintertime, say … we don't want that happening to fragile objects."

Many items are stored in air-conditioned vaults that are kept at the same temperature to keep artifacts safe.

Wolforth said it's always a tough decision to close the museum, especially when officials know tourists may be gone when it reopens, but protecting the museum's items — especially those of national significance — is most important.

Wolforth said there are supply chain issues with parts need to fix one of the museum's chillers but doesn't expect closures to be a long-term problem once it's fixed.

Kate Wolforth, director of art gallery, museums and visitor experience at The Rooms, says the museum has to care for items of national significance, which means prioritizing their protection when it gets too hot and humid. (Curtis Hicks/CBC)

Museum officials are also working to better account for climate change.

The building that houses the museum will be 20 years old next year, Wolforth said, and it was built with a much different climate at the time.

"Museum professionals are looking at what we can do to reduce our carbon footprint. That's one thing that we can do, and actually looking critically at how hot can collections get," Wolforth said, adding the temperatures museums use to preserve their artifacts haven't really changed since the 1950s.

"We're getting hotter summers than maybe this building was designed for. And so this is actually happening with museums around the world, we're not the only one."

