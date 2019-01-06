Here's the Best New Activewear For Your Resolution to Work Out More in 2019

Let’s make one thing clear: the chances of your well-intended resolution to work out more, start practicing yoga, or sign up for spin classes will be more successful if you’ve got the right gear. With the start of 2019, a plethora of new workout looks have hit shops, and there are more sports bra choices than ever before. So, before your first private training session, or signing up for that initiation-free gym offer, check out the latest from indie designers Outdoor Voices, Live the Process, and The Upside, as well as new standbys from classic athletic brands like Adidas Originals and Nike. While you’re at it, order an environmentally-friendly water bottle, too. Whether you plan to run, spin, swim, or stretch your way into a healthier new year, the below will help you get on your way in the most stylish manner possible.