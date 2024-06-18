Here's how Boston Celtics fans celebrated after NBA Championship
It was a raucous scene outside the TD Garden in Boston after the Boston Celtics won their first NBA Championship in 16 years.
The last time the Chicago Sky played the Indiana Fever, they knocked Caitlin Clark to the ground with a blindside hip check, resulting in a foul that was later upgraded to a flagrant foul. In today’s game, they moved slightly north on Clark’s body, as archrival Angel Reese was called for elbowing Clark in the …
This is the biggest purse in the history of the major championships.
Tight End University begins Monday and Chiefs star Travis Kelce’s annual camp will include a special concert this year.
Arike Ogunbowale responded to being left off the USA women's basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics, saying she realizes politics is part of the process.
Cabrera had a nearly four-year absence from professional golf.
Vu earned $450,000 out of the $3 million purse.
Bayern Munich are reported to have reached a surprising decision over the future of left-back Alphonso Davies amid ongoing transfer links with Real Madrid.Davies is about to enter the final year of hi...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Angel Reese insisted all she did Sunday was make a basketball play against Caitlin Clark.
Where will we see McIlroy next?
Bhatia, a left-hander from Wake Forest playing in his fourth career major championship, finished in the top 20 after a final-round 71.
Two names are now linked as most talented players of their generation who underachieved in golf's most important events: Rory McIlroy and Greg Norman.
Bears rookie Caleb Williams wants to surpass Tom Brady in Super Bowl rings. The GOAT responded to his lofty goal.
DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé’s facial injury in France’s 1-0 win against Austria on Monday has put in doubt whether he will continue at the European Championship.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, with a post-whistle scrum featuring two of the most important players in the series.
Els was honored as part of the Golfweek Father-Son Championship.
The Heart of Racing entry slid out of control while avoiding a leading prototype. That led to a barrier hit so hard that the car rolled over.
The Boston Celtics legend was the north star of my youth, present in every debate and stretch of silence with my dad.
PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — It was late on Saturday night at the U.S. Open when Bryson DeChambeau, having hit a few last balls on the practice range in preparation for one of the biggest rounds of his life, could have headed home and gotten some much-needed rest.
Dana White said "maybe he'll fight again, maybe he won't" when asked about Conor McGregor's future after his UFC 303 withdrawal.
Days two and three of the 2024 summer transfer window brought about plenty of twists and turns from one Manchester City insider, both in terms of arrivals and exits.The Premier League champions could ...