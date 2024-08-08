Here's what to do if your car goes underwater
After a tragic and deadly crash in western Palm Beach County earlier this week, we're taking questions to the experts and giving you the tools to get out if your car goes underwater.
After a tragic and deadly crash in western Palm Beach County earlier this week, we're taking questions to the experts and giving you the tools to get out if your car goes underwater.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A high-profile former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent to pay for sex with a minor.
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
Lauren Boebert sat in the first row of a Colorado courtroom wearing a yellow dress as her son, Tyler, faced a judge in his criminal theft case.
The Town of Wasaga’s mayor is calling for assistance from the Ontario government following a viral post on social media. It alleges people are defecating on the famous beach. The mayor says there’s no evidence of ‘unsanitary behaviour.’ Shallima Maharaj has the story.
'American Murder: Laci Peterson,' airing Aug. 14, features rare interviews with Laci’s mother and Scott’s mistress Amber Frey
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
The family of a French explorer who died in a submersible implosion has filed a more than $50 million lawsuit, saying the crew experienced “terror and mental anguish” before the disaster and accusing the sub’s operator of gross negligence.
One of the men caught in the crossfire between police and a gun-toting suspect in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., on Sunday took five bullets to protect his son and daughter from gunfire, his family says.When the bullets started flying on a residential street near the corner of de Salaberry Boulevard and Davignon Street in Montreal's West Island just after 8 p.m., Houssam Abdallah, 52, positioned himself in front of the rounds.The Abdallah family had just returned from a camping trip and were unloadi
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
The U.S. Coast Guard discovered her body during a routine patrol on Monday.
TORONTO — The City of Toronto says it has laid bylaw charges against two companies that left a construction bin on the road where a 24-year-old cyclist died after being struck by a dump truck last month.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors in Milwaukee have charged four hotel workers in connection with D'Vontaye Mitchell's death after scouring video showing them piling on top of the Black man during an incident that Mitchell's family says is disturbingly similar to George Floyd's death.
A sprawling 151-year-old banyan tree survived the massive fire last year in Lahaina, Hawaii, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing back — and even thriving.
A young man who fatally hit a Calgary grandfather with his truck as the victim crossed a dark road late at night told police he "panicked" after striking the 59-year-old, a Calgary judge heard Wednesday during the driver's guilty plea. Mario Venturo, 59, died after he was struck by a truck driven by Seth Froese, 21, who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of hit and run causing death Details of the incident come from an agreed statement of facts read aloud by prosecutor Sheldon Ostopowich as pa
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father is the person set to die by lethal injection, and her maternal grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.
A woman died Thursday morning at Chicago O'Hare International Airport after getting caught in a baggage carousel, officials told ABC News. The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was believed to be about 40 years old, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Emergency responders were called to Terminal 5 at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday following reports of a woman “pinned in machinery," fire officials said.
Members of the grand jury in Arizona that indicted 18 allies of Donald Trump earlier this year for their alleged roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election had also expressed interest in charging the former president, according to a new court filing.
The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.
A fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Chilliwack, B.C., on Tuesday afternoon closed Highway 1 eastbound for around 12 hours.B.C. Highway Patrol and Chilliwack RCMP said in a statement that they responded to the crash near Yale Road West just after 2:45 p.m. PT.Police confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries due to the crash."From what we've heard it's five or six [vehicles involved]," Cpl. Melissa Jongema with B.C. Highway Patrol told CBC News. "We had a lot of ambulances on the scene and we're requ