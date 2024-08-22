Here's how you can check your child's school bus inspection history

CBC

Surrey School District budget cuts will see student transportation services cut by more than half, leaving some students scrambling to find a way to get to class. In its budget for the upcoming school year, the district says it is cutting funding for student busing to $3 million from $7.5 million. The district says it doesn't have enough money to keep up with inflation and a rising population.Nicole Berg said it's not safe for her son Marcus, who has support needs, to be near traffic. She said h