Here's What Donald Trump's Ear Bandage Looks Like Following The Rally Shooting
The Republican National Convention started in Milwaukee last night.
Ohio senator J.D. Vance was announced as Trump's VP pick.
Amber Rose gave a speech.
And Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the rally shooting.
Former president Donald Trump arrives at RNC in Milwaukee with bandage on his ear from an assassination attempt over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/cmz7YSZ8mN
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 16, 2024
Here's how his ear is looking:
Donald Trump with an ear bandage at the Republican National Convention. pic.twitter.com/ZSxBns8qVr
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2024
As you can see, he has a large white bandage on it:
Here's a closeup shot:
And here he is with his children doing a lot of hootin' and hollerin':
There are three days left of the convention.
Let's see if Amber Rose pops up again.