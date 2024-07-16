Here's What Donald Trump's Ear Bandage Looks Like Following The Rally Shooting

·1 min read

The Republican National Convention started in Milwaukee last night.

Stage setup for the RNC 2024 featuring multiple images of Donald Trump, with an American flag backdrop and podium
Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Ohio senator J.D. Vance was announced as Trump's VP pick.

J.D. Vance standing in a crowd of supporters, surrounded by people holding "TRUMP" signs and taking photos, with an "OHIO" sign in the background
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Amber Rose gave a speech.

A woman stands at a podium, speaking into a microphone, with teleprompters on either side. She wears a form-fitting, long-sleeve dress
Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the rally shooting.

Twitter: @FOX4

Here's how his ear is looking:

Twitter: @PopCrave

As you can see, he has a large white bandage on it:

Donald Trump sits clapping and smiling, wearing a suit with a red tie. Visible is a piece of what appears to be tissue or similar material on the side of his head
Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here's a closeup shot:

Donald Trump at a public event, wearing a suit and red tie, with tissue paper stuck to his shoe
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

And here he is with his children doing a lot of hootin' and hollerin':

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump are seen at an event. Donald Trump has a piece of paper stuck to the side of his head
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

There are three days left of the convention.

Donald Trump with his eyes closed, looking downward, a piece of tissue or paper stuck to the side of his head
Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Let's see if Amber Rose pops up again.

Amber Rose waves, wearing a sleek black turtleneck, with a tattoo visible on her forehead. An American flag is in the foreground
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
