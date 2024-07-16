Here's What Donald Trump's Ear Bandage Looks Like Following The Rally Shooting

The Republican National Convention started in Milwaukee last night.

Andrew Caballero-reynolds / AFP via Getty Images

Ohio senator J.D. Vance was announced as Trump's VP pick.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Amber Rose gave a speech.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

And Donald Trump made his first public appearance since the rally shooting.

Former president Donald Trump arrives at RNC in Milwaukee with bandage on his ear from an assassination attempt over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/cmz7YSZ8mN — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) July 16, 2024

Twitter: @FOX4

Here's how his ear is looking:

Donald Trump with an ear bandage at the Republican National Convention. pic.twitter.com/ZSxBns8qVr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2024

Twitter: @PopCrave

As you can see, he has a large white bandage on it:

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Here's a closeup shot:

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

And here he is with his children doing a lot of hootin' and hollerin':

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

There are three days left of the convention.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Let's see if Amber Rose pops up again.