Here's Everything We Know About "On My Block" Season 2 So Far!

In squad we trust and there is no better one than Monse, Ruby, Cesar, and Jamal in On My Block. The group of friends are back for another season and fans have been waiting to see what happens next after that BIG cliffhanger. So when will it return and what can we expect from the new season?

*Season one spoilers below!*

Here's everything you need to know about On My Block season 2...

Who is coming back for season 2?

Things went DOWN at Olivia's quinceañera and fans were left wondering if Ruby and Olivia survived when they were shot by Latrelle. While the cast and crew have yet to give any clues on whether they're okay or not, there are some other fan favorites that are confirmed to be returning.

Sierra Capri as Monse: Season one left off with her getting back together with Cesar. But, with Latrelle back on the streets, this means they're relationship is already off to a bumpy start.

Brett Gray as Jamal: After finally solving the mystery of RollerWorld and finding all that cash, Jamal was last seen returning back home without hearing the news of what happened at the quinceañera.

Diego Tinoco as Cesar: Despite thinking he was safe from Latrelle, it seems like the Prophets are back and after Cesar. Does this mean his relationship with Monse is over and he has to leave again? Or will he stay and try to get revenge with the help of the Santos?



Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine: Although she never really officially joined the group, Jasmine finally made her way in after helping plan Oliva's party.

Does this mean Ruby and Olivia are not coming back?

The big question that everyone seems to be asking is if they survived the gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn't left us any clues and the cast has been pretty quiet about the whole thing. The cast even got together on their first day of production and posted a cute video together, but both Jason Genao (Ruby) and Ronni Hawk (Olivia) weren't featured.

Is there a trailer yet?

Netflix is really trying to keep the season under wraps and they haven't released a trailer for the show just yet. Fans have been hoping to get some kind of hint as to what will happen in the new season, but they'll just have to wait until the show comes back to find out.

When does season two finally come out?

The wait is almost over! On My Block will be back in March, but Netflix still hasn't said exactly when. But it will definitely be worth it when it comes back!

Tamara Fuentes is the Entertainment Editor at Seventeen.

