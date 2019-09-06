From Seventeen

Welcome back to Las Encinas, the school where only the best of the best in Spain go to in order to ensure their already bright futures as they get ready to take over the companies and fortunes that their parents are set to leave behind. But, as we saw in the show's two seasons, things aren't always what they seem and sometimes people are driven to some really dark measures to make sure that their biggest secrets don't come out, no matter what the cost.

So what's next for the students of Las Encinas? And what crazy new problem will they be facing? Here's everything we know about Elite season 3 so far...

*Major spoilers for season 2 of Elite below!*

Is Elite season 3 actually happening?

Elite was a major worldwide hit when it first came out last year and took over everyone's Netflix as they tried to find out who ended up killing Marina. Since season 2 just came out, it'll be a little while until Netflix officially announces a new season. Hopefully, it does happen soon so we can see more of the students of Las Encinas as they try to uncover more secrets.

What will happen in Elite season 3?

Chances are, we'll be seeing more of the truth around Mariana's death and what goes down in Las Encinas in season 3. While we know that it was actually Polo who killed her, not Nano who has been accused of the crime, it certainly means that the truth will come out in season 2 and might follow along to season 3. As things get more complicated and more stuff comes to light, there might be another victim and crime along the way that might need to be solved so no one is 100 percent safe.

Who is coming back for Elite season 3?

Since the show just came back and hasn't been renewed for another season yet, it's kind of tough to say who will officially be back for another year at Las Encinas. Still, this is still Elite after all, which means no one is safe. Hopefully, all our favorites survive and we'll get to see more of them if the show does come back.

When does season 3 come out?

Unfortunately, the show still hasn't been renewed for another season, which means there isn't a release date set for next season. Still, if the show does come back, it's probably a safe bet that it will return in about a year.

You Might Also Like