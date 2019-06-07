Here's Everything We Know About 'Malibu Rescue' Season 2

From Seventeen

The Flounders have proven themselves to be valuable members of the Malibu Junior Rescue and have managed to have a successful summer together despite having to fight against Gavin and the Malibu kids to stay in the program. As they continue to protect the attendees of the Malibu beach and prove that they deserve to be there even if they are from the Valley, the Flounders grow closer together despite the hardships that they face.

With the way that the Malibu Rescue film and first season ended, it's not that surprising to see that fans are hoping for another season with Tyler, Gina, Dylan, Lizzie, Eric and the rest of the Malibu Junior Rescue crew.

*Spoilers for the Malibu Rescue movie and season 1 below!*

Here is everything we know about season 2 of Malibu Rescue so far...

Is Malibu Rescue season 2 happening?

Netflix has yet to announce if Malibu Rescue will be returning for another season. It typically takes them a month or so to announce a renewal, so there's still plenty of time for Netflix to announce a season 2.

What will season 2 be about?

The end of the first season left the Flounders searching for the bomb that Thornton planted on one of the towers to blame the Valley kids and kick them out of the program. Luckily, they managed to take him down. Dylan ended up winning Junior Rescuer of the Year, while Roger became the head of the program, replacing Thornton after his arrest.

While the show has not been picked up for a second season yet, chances are that it will follow the Malibu Junior Rescuers as they continue to protect the beach and its attendees from any danger. With Roger in charge of the program, things might be changing for them, but it's still too early to be sure.

When does it come out?

Since the show hasn't been renewed yet, it's tough to say when it would officially come back if it does get a season 2. However, the show seems perfect for the summer so it wouldn't be surprising if it was released around the summer time.

Which cast members will return?

With the show's renewal still pending, there's no official word on who would be coming back for another season. That being said, it would be really shocking if all the Flounders didn't return.

Of course, some new characters will certainly be introduced now that Thornton is gone. Maybe Ian Ziering will return as Gavin Cross who can possibly get his job back and continue to go against the Flounders.

('You Might Also Like',)